Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Watched the Fangio interview today. I loved how honest he was about DT depth and am not surprised he made some cuts. At first, I thought he wasn't going to be happy about anything on the defense, but when they asked him about Wilkins and Holland, he was effusive about their play. It was nice to see. As HC of the defense, no doubt his expectations are very high, but he isn't afraid to give a guy a compliment if they deserve it. Wouldn't it be great if both our offense AND defense were in the top ten this year? The sky's the limit. As the vets from the Air Force would say, Aim High!