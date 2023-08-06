 Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Fin Fan in Cali said:
Maybe Anthony is a practice squad addition. :ffic:
I doubt they would sign him to the PS after cutting him before they even play their first pre season game. They usually sign their PS players from the players they cut at the end of training camp.

By releasing Montalvo this early in training camp, I think Fangio is saying that he just doesn’t see Montalvo as an NFL player.
 
1972forever said:
We will see. They may have wanted more experience and give him an opportunity to land with another team. If not who knows he may make the practice squad. :ffic:
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
We will see. They may have wanted more experience and give him an opportunity to land with another team. If not who knows he may make the practice squad.
Anything is possible but I just think they would have wanted to see how he performed in the pre season games if they actually thought he was a possible candidate for the PS.

He was an undrafted free agent and I will be surprised if he eventually ends up on any teams PS but as a young player, I wish him the best.
 
Watched the Fangio interview today. I loved how honest he was about DT depth and am not surprised he made some cuts. At first, I thought he wasn't going to be happy about anything on the defense, but when they asked him about Wilkins and Holland, he was effusive about their play. It was nice to see. As HC of the defense, no doubt his expectations are very high, but he isn't afraid to give a guy a compliment if they deserve it. Wouldn't it be great if both our offense AND defense were in the top ten this year? The sky's the limit. As the vets from the Air Force would say, Aim High!
 
