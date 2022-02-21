Miami Dolphins NFL offseason preview.

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 15,752
- Reaction score
- 22,871
- Location
- Bahamas
MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins were supposed to contend for the AFC East title in 2021 after winning 10 games in 2020; instead, they missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season in disappointing fashion.
The team fired coach Brian Flores and hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, ushering in an "innovative" era, as owner Stephen Ross put it.
"We look forward to him working with us and [general manager] Chris [Grier] in creating a team that will win Super Bowls," Ross said. "First, we got to start winning our conference games and our division games, and hopefully get to the Super Bowl."
Miami has north of $60 million in salary-cap space to work with this offseason, most of which should be spent on retaining its free agents and adding premier players to its offense to support quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who enters a make-or-break third season.
From there, it's McDaniel's show. He has been described as an innovative playcaller, known for his outside-the-box thinking.
That's a good thing for the Dolphins; with the Bills and Patriots in their division, they will need a little creativity to break through and make the playoffs.
Projected salary-cap space: $61.3 million
Top free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Nik Needham, WR Mack Hollins
Potential cut candidates: Last season's starting right tackle, Jesse Davis, had the NFL's 188th-best pass block win rate in 2021 out of 200 qualified offensive linemen. Miami can save $3.6 million by releasing Davis and fill the role with a high-end free agent.
The big question: How will Miami optimize this cap space? Offensive tackle Terron Armstead? Receiver Chris Godwin? Maybe even receiver Davante Adams? It's wishful thinking, but the Dolphins have an enticing amount of cap space and should be big spenders after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot in 2021. There are a few big-name free agents at tackle, which is their biggest need, and marquee playmakers at wide receiver, as well. There is also the matter of Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who will want a restructured contract and pay raise this offseason. With a strong free agency and draft, the Dolphins can catapult themselves into the next tier in the AFC.
Best-case offseason scenario: Miami lands a marquee offensive tackle and a high-end wide receiver -- or manages a trade for Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley. It also re-signs Howard, Ogbah, Needham and Hollins to keep the core of its defense and special teams intact.
Worst-case offseason scenario: The cream of this year's free agency crop isn't sold on McDaniel and the Dolphins fail to sign a difference-maker. They also lose out on Ogbah and are forced to trade Howard after failing to reach an agreement.
Early look at the NFL draft, from ESPN analyst Jordan Reid: Putting Tagovailoa in an environment to succeed should be a priority in the 2022 draft. Adding another wide receiver and continuing to add protection for him are likely scenarios. The Dolphins could also look to build up the defensive line.
Top needs: OL, WR, DL
Top pick: No. 29
The team fired coach Brian Flores and hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, ushering in an "innovative" era, as owner Stephen Ross put it.
"We look forward to him working with us and [general manager] Chris [Grier] in creating a team that will win Super Bowls," Ross said. "First, we got to start winning our conference games and our division games, and hopefully get to the Super Bowl."
Miami has north of $60 million in salary-cap space to work with this offseason, most of which should be spent on retaining its free agents and adding premier players to its offense to support quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who enters a make-or-break third season.
From there, it's McDaniel's show. He has been described as an innovative playcaller, known for his outside-the-box thinking.
That's a good thing for the Dolphins; with the Bills and Patriots in their division, they will need a little creativity to break through and make the playoffs.
Projected salary-cap space: $61.3 million
Top free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Nik Needham, WR Mack Hollins
Potential cut candidates: Last season's starting right tackle, Jesse Davis, had the NFL's 188th-best pass block win rate in 2021 out of 200 qualified offensive linemen. Miami can save $3.6 million by releasing Davis and fill the role with a high-end free agent.
The big question: How will Miami optimize this cap space? Offensive tackle Terron Armstead? Receiver Chris Godwin? Maybe even receiver Davante Adams? It's wishful thinking, but the Dolphins have an enticing amount of cap space and should be big spenders after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot in 2021. There are a few big-name free agents at tackle, which is their biggest need, and marquee playmakers at wide receiver, as well. There is also the matter of Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who will want a restructured contract and pay raise this offseason. With a strong free agency and draft, the Dolphins can catapult themselves into the next tier in the AFC.
Best-case offseason scenario: Miami lands a marquee offensive tackle and a high-end wide receiver -- or manages a trade for Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley. It also re-signs Howard, Ogbah, Needham and Hollins to keep the core of its defense and special teams intact.
Worst-case offseason scenario: The cream of this year's free agency crop isn't sold on McDaniel and the Dolphins fail to sign a difference-maker. They also lose out on Ogbah and are forced to trade Howard after failing to reach an agreement.
Early look at the NFL draft, from ESPN analyst Jordan Reid: Putting Tagovailoa in an environment to succeed should be a priority in the 2022 draft. Adding another wide receiver and continuing to add protection for him are likely scenarios. The Dolphins could also look to build up the defensive line.
Top needs: OL, WR, DL
Top pick: No. 29
Miami Dolphins NFL offseason preview: Will they buy playmakers to help Tua Tagovailoa?
Miami has more than $60 million in salary-cap space and glaring needs at offensive tackle and receiver, making it a team to watch in free agency.
www.espn.com
Last edited: