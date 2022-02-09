 Miami Dolphins Off-Season Priorities - (IN FACT THEY ARE A MUST) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Off-Season Priorities - (IN FACT THEY ARE A MUST)

Retain Josh Boyer as Defensive Coordinator

Hire Vic Fangio as Assistant Head Coach and Assistant Defensive Coordinator

Hire a proven offensive lineman coach to help with the development of our young offensive lineman. I have no one in mine but, I know Coach McDaniel will get the best man for the job.

Hire Charles London as Offensive Coordinator send George Godsey back to TE's Coach and Studesville back to Running Backs Coach if they both want to stay.

Mr Grier if you absolutely can get a 2nd or 3rd Round Pick in 2022 draft trade DeVante Parker. If not keep him for one more year.

Sucks, but we are going to have to cut Eric Rowe (save 5M in cap space) as we have the young guns in Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones at Safety. Bring one in cheap through FA and get a S in the draft.

RE SIGN MIKE GESICKI to a long term-deal to a 4 yr, $44,013,320 (11M) or franchise tag. Coach McDaniel will make him a pro-bowler like George Kittle. I see it.

RE SIGN EMMANUEL OGBAH to a 3 yr, $30,498,008 (10.1M)

Sign LT Terron Armstead to a 4 yr, $95,820,796 (23.9M)

Sign LG Brandon Scherff to a 3 yr, $38,933,652 (12.9M)

Sign S Jordan Whitehead to a 3 yr, $23,666,784 (7.8M)

Draft Florida State Jermaine Johnson (EDGE)

Draft Michigan State Kenneth Walker III (RB)

Draft Alabama John Metchie (WR)

Draft North Dakota State Christian Watson (WR)

Draft University of Miami Bubba Bolden (S)

Draft Oregon Mykeal Wright (CB)
 
Agree about keeping Ogbah but Gesicki is in no way, shape or form George Kittle.

In fact it is an insult to Kittle to even call Gesicki a tight end.
 
Both Gesicki and Ogbah are going to want more than that. One of them is getting tagged and i lean more to Ogbah staying.

We are not paying a Otackle 20 million a year.
 
I don't think you'll be able to land Vic Fangio with an Assistant Defensive Coordinator job. Guy has been a top tier defensive coordinator for the last decade, he's probably going to want complete control of the defense, not to play second fiddle to Boyer.
 
Yeah Vic isnt gonna be a assistant DC. Gesicki can pack his bags tomorrow. Don't care for London.
 
Hate to keep harping on this, but your signings are >$65mm/yr without contract games. That's with no backup QB, WR, ILB, RB, rookies, carry over. And I won't be surprised if Mia targets Needham, Seiler, and others. I think there will be a FA WR and RB.
I concede the games will help, but I doubt Mia will go for many top $ FAs. FH is already listing a couple of top OLmen, top WR, top RB. That WILL NOT happen. I expect a lot of mid-tier FAs.
 
