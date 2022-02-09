Miami Dolphins Off-Season Priorities - (IN FACT THEY ARE A MUST)

Retain Josh Boyer as Defensive Coordinator



Hire Vic Fangio as Assistant Head Coach and Assistant Defensive Coordinator



Hire a proven offensive lineman coach to help with the development of our young offensive lineman. I have no one in mine but, I know Coach McDaniel will get the best man for the job.



Hire Charles London as Offensive Coordinator send George Godsey back to TE's Coach and Studesville back to Running Backs Coach if they both want to stay.



Mr Grier if you absolutely can get a 2nd or 3rd Round Pick in 2022 draft trade DeVante Parker. If not keep him for one more year.



Sucks, but we are going to have to cut Eric Rowe (save 5M in cap space) as we have the young guns in Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones at Safety. Bring one in cheap through FA and get a S in the draft.



RE SIGN MIKE GESICKI to a long term-deal to a 4 yr, $44,013,320 (11M) or franchise tag. Coach McDaniel will make him a pro-bowler like George Kittle. I see it.



RE SIGN EMMANUEL OGBAH to a 3 yr, $30,498,008 (10.1M)



Sign LT Terron Armstead to a 4 yr, $95,820,796 (23.9M)



Sign LG Brandon Scherff to a 3 yr, $38,933,652 (12.9M)



Sign S Jordan Whitehead to a 3 yr, $23,666,784 (7.8M)



Draft Florida State Jermaine Johnson (EDGE)



Draft Michigan State Kenneth Walker III (RB)



Draft Alabama John Metchie (WR)



Draft North Dakota State Christian Watson (WR)



Draft University of Miami Bubba Bolden (S)



Draft Oregon Mykeal Wright (CB)