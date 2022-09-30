 Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Grades through Week 4, LT/RG/C Good, LG/RT Bad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Grades through Week 4, LT/RG/C Good, LG/RT Bad

Saw this posted by a PFF staffer on Twitter and thought it might be useful to share:

"Where the #Dolphins OL stands through 4 games: Top-10 at LT/RG/C, among the worst in the league at LG/RT It'll be interesting to see where Jackson plays when he's healthy. IMO he's better suited at LG than RT but we'll see what the team does." - Ryan Smith, PFF

Fd6OxXpWAAIFoV6.jpg

I'd actually thought Greg Little had played a bit better from those occasions I'd watched him during the games (guess not).

Apparently, we are fine everywhere but LG and RT. Will Ajax returning be an improvement? Should either he or Little take over for Eichenberg? Perhaps it is still too early to pass judgment, but one would think changes must be coming during the bye week if things don't get better.
 
I'd think Miami knows they still need to clear the stink of OLinemen from the prior regime. It sure seems like the offensive line will be a top priority in the offseason.
 
It's a shame Solomon Kindley couldn't get on the better side of his coaches in regard to conditioning. It seemed he was looking very good at LG. FWIW, he's still floating around as a free agent. Could he really, truly just not be able to keep his wind during the shifts and movement featured in this scheme?

Also, I wonder if anyone has any grades on Austin Jackson during Week 1, prior to his injury. Was he grading well in that game at RT?
 
Tailgun said:
It's a shame Solomon Kindley couldn't get on the better side of his coaches in regard to conditioning. It seemed he was looking very good at LG. FWIW, he's still floating around as a free agent. Could he really, truly just not be able to keep his wind during the shifts and movement featured in this scheme?

Also, I wonder if anyone has any grades on Austin Jackson during Week 1, prior to his injury. Was he grading well in that game at RT?
I think he only played 7 snaps before he was injured.
 
Tailgun said:
Saw this posted by a PFF staffer on Twitter and thought it might be useful to share:

"Where the #Dolphins OL stands through 4 games: Top-10 at LT/RG/C, among the worst in the league at LG/RT It'll be interesting to see where Jackson plays when he's healthy. IMO he's better suited at LG than RT but we'll see what the team does." - Ryan Smith, PFF

View attachment 119650

I'd actually thought Greg Little had played a bit better from those occasions I'd watched him during the games (guess not).

Apparently, we are fine everywhere but LG and RT. Will Ajax returning be an improvement? Should either he or Little take over for Eichenberg? Perhaps it is still too early to pass judgment, but one would think changes must be coming during the bye week if things don't get better.
Little has played well. I watch him in pass pro and I have not seen him beaten yet. Eich is the guy who stands out w some whiffs and misses. Little has also had some great blocks on running plays that sprung backs. Not sure what to make of these scores but they don’t match what I’m watching. The line has been overall pretty good
 
Just my casual observations...

Greg Little has had some good plays, but he got flat run over on at least one play last night, which looked bad.

I don't know what Eichenberg's assignments are but he's the one I notice standing around a play with no man to block more than others.

Williams has looked good.
 
