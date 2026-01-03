Miami Dolphins Official GM search thread (Sullivan!)

Last season Miami started 2-6, and this year they started 1-6. This shows that after McDaniel's offense has been figured out, he's been extremely slow to adjust, and he's failed at having his team prepared to start the season. With Tua playing like crap, why did it take McDaniel nearly the whole season to bench him? Why did it take so long to make changes to the offense and run more?



It's obvious that the only reason Miami won some games was because others made suggestions to McDaniel and he finally listened, such as adding a sixth o-lineman to help the running game. IOW, after four years he still doesn't know how to effectively run the team or the offense on his own, so he needs to go! And for those who might say that he just needs to hire an OC to run the offense for him, that won't help his poor game management and not having the team prepared.