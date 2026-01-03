 Miami Dolphins Official GM search thread (Sullivan!) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Official GM search thread (Sullivan!)

Figured I would start an official thread for all the Dolphins GM search news & rumors. I will also be posting any NFL/Dolphins coaching change news or rumors in here, so feel free to contribute anything interesting you find.

 
Chairman Stephen Ross has made no public statement on the future of head coach Mike McDaniel, who is under contract through 2028. But signs continue to point towards McDaniel returning for a fifth season, especially with the recent win over the Bucs and rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers showing promise. Since a 1-6 start, Miami is 6-3.

Miami will launch its GM search in earnest next week, with help from Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who is consulting for the team and is expected to sit in on interviews. The focus is on finding a candidate with a strong scouting background to complement the existing football operation and revamp the roster.

Assuming McDaniel returns, staff changes are possible. And there are other major organizational decisions ahead, including the fate of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is considered unlikely to play again for Miami despite being due $54 million guaranteed in 2026.

 
Last season Miami started 2-6, and this year they started 1-6. This shows that after McDaniel's offense has been figured out, he's been extremely slow to adjust, and he's failed at having his team prepared to start the season. With Tua playing like crap, why did it take McDaniel nearly the whole season to bench him? Why did it take so long to make changes to the offense and run more?

It's obvious that the only reason Miami won some games was because others made suggestions to McDaniel and he finally listened, such as adding a sixth o-lineman to help the running game. IOW, after four years he still doesn't know how to effectively run the team or the offense on his own, so he needs to go! And for those who might say that he just needs to hire an OC to run the offense for him, that won't help his poor game management and not having the team prepared.
 
And don't forget we played a few miserable teams in our winning stretch, and could have easily lost a few of those.

Unless our new GM demands McD, I just don't know if I can take him another year. Aikman laid out the facts on MNF (I was impressed he did, announcers rarely go that far).
 
Just reading the tea leaves here…

I think they go Jon Eric Sullivan for GM. In that case scenario, we will be looking at a new coach. Just the tidbits coming out that align with his strengths as well as the “new” organization in the front office.
 
Interesting I found this from Kyle Crabbs:
 
They are going to pick nobody ever heard of and nobody ever wanted, and then everyone is going to celebrate the choice like the Chop draft pick!
 
