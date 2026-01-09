Miami Dolphins Official Head Coach search thread

Yea were really in the dark on this topic where we sit right now.If not Harbaugh, maybe Shula? Not sure who the best option is really
I'd like to see interviews set up with Harbaugh, Minter, Shula, & Hafley. Would be ok with Stefanski as well.If not Harbaugh, maybe Shula? Not sure who the best option is really
I know Mike McCarthy becomes a potential target but im not entirely sold his style is whats needed, hes got the stigma of being a bit lazy, i donno if thats true but if it is, im not thrilled with the prospect.