Miami Dolphins Official Head Coach search thread

I know Mike McCarthy becomes a potential target but im not entirely sold his style is whats needed, hes got the stigma of being a bit lazy, i donno if thats true but if it is, im not thrilled with the prospect.
 
I'm not sure I can survive through another first time head coach along with a first time GM.
 
He had three 12-5 seasons under Jerry in 5 seasons which is an accomplishment. I also would not judge him on the Cowboys' failures to get to the championship. There are and were bigger issues there. In GB they were in the playoffs competing basically every year since 2006.
I'd rather have McCarthy than a first-time HC like Hafley or Shula.
 
