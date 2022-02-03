 Miami Dolphins or James Franco: bigger black cloud? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins or James Franco: bigger black cloud?

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,336
Reaction score
2,365
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
I hope Im dead wrong but it's hard to imagine the Dolphins not getting trashed into oblivion with NO quality coaches wanting anything to do with this organization.

Flores knew that, whether his accusations are true or not, he was dragging this team down.
Can you imagine just How Insane Flores would have to be to burn his career to the ground out of pure spite unless he's got serious proof? If he has proof, the Dolphins might just be Jeffrey Epstein, nvrmind James Franco.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,693
Reaction score
5,337
Age
29
Location
Florida
The allegations against us aren't a big deal at all.

Wow, a team tried to tank allegedly. Wow money....wow, even if no additional money was offered a GM/HC is still getting a years salary free with no expectations.

Nothing we did had to do with race and anyone with eyes can see that.

The worst thing a candidate has to face from this is losing some picks, potentially.

The rest is nothing abnormal to the NFL.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
4,131
Reaction score
5,633
Location
Mississippi
Our coach is on the way don't worry , worse case scenario we appoint from within. Not the end of the world
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
4,131
Reaction score
5,633
Location
Mississippi
Ross says Flores has no proof and he will fight tooth and nail. So I guess we will see
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom