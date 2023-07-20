Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

If medically cleared I think he’s okay to return at any time during TC. If he starts the season on PUP, he must stay on for 4 weeks at which time the team has 3 weeks to activate, release, or place on IR. If placed on IR, he must stay at least another 4 weeks.



I think Miami could string out his recovery up to 11 weeks (4+3+4) if they decide to place him on PUP then IR. With a week 10 bye, that might be a good target. This way he would have had nearly a year to recover and be back for late season playoff push.



He is in a contract year and probably anxious to help the team (and himself) by putting out some quality tape. Hopefully, he gets enough time to fully heal with his explosiveness intact.