Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Somewhat expectted since his injury was later in the season.

When is he eligible to come off the PUP list?
 
Nik has played well for the Dolphins and will be missed. Less so if the rest of the great secondary can stay healthy. If all do, Nik would actually have trouble finding playing time with this team.
 
If medically cleared I think he’s okay to return at any time during TC. If he starts the season on PUP, he must stay on for 4 weeks at which time the team has 3 weeks to activate, release, or place on IR. If placed on IR, he must stay at least another 4 weeks.

I think Miami could string out his recovery up to 11 weeks (4+3+4) if they decide to place him on PUP then IR. With a week 10 bye, that might be a good target. This way he would have had nearly a year to recover and be back for late season playoff push.

He is in a contract year and probably anxious to help the team (and himself) by putting out some quality tape. Hopefully, he gets enough time to fully heal with his explosiveness intact.
 
