Miami Dolphins playoff odds

Beating NE & NYJ guarantees playoffsSo basically they just need to win at least 2 of the last 4 to stay alive.
Yeah if everyone else in the AFCE loses 3-4 games, I believe.Also, for the record.
Miami can go 0-4 and still make the playoffs.
Just saying
some of the 100’s are a little too high and some of the 0’s are a little too low. I think this is using a default assumption on the non Dolphin games. The general gist of what we need to do is still correct and clear from this.This is good to look at for us dumb folk that can’t figure it out ourselves. 😂

It’s not. The 100 is too high, the 19 is too low. But the general importance of the games is correct. There’s clearly some assuming of non dolphins game results there.Are we sure this is accurate? So if they only beat the Bills and Pats they only have a 19% chance of making it but if they beat the Packers and Jets it's 100%?