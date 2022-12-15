 Miami Dolphins playoff odds | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins playoff odds

Also, for the record.

Miami can go 0-4 and still make the playoffs.

Just saying
 
mrbunglez said:
This is good to look at for us dumb folk that can’t figure it out ourselves. 😂
View attachment 125292
Click to expand...
some of the 100’s are a little too high and some of the 0’s are a little too low. I think this is using a default assumption on the non Dolphin games. The general gist of what we need to do is still correct and clear from this.
 
Are we sure this is accurate? So if they only beat the Bills and Pats they only have a 19% chance of making it but if they beat the Packers and Jets it's 100%?
 
When I play with it - ANY 2 wins gives us at least a passable chance (35-50%). Jets and Pats wins highest, Bills and GB lowest. In past years we seldom seem to get the help we need from other teams, though😟
 
BEANTOWNFINFAN said:
Are we sure this is accurate? So if they only beat the Bills and Pats they only have a 19% chance of making it but if they beat the Packers and Jets it's 100%?
Click to expand...
It’s not. The 100 is too high, the 19 is too low. But the general importance of the games is correct. There’s clearly some assuming of non dolphins game results there.
 
