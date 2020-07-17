Miami Dolphins preseason cancelled, No Tailgating allowed for ANY games

No fans for training camp and preseason games

No tailgating for 2020 season

Socially-distanced seating clusters

All fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking

Mobile touchless entry with more points of entries and exits to help avoid bottlenecks at ingress/egress

Cashless experience for food service, parking and retail

GBAC Star certification

Dolphins Will Not Have Fans For Training Camp, Preseason Games; Announce Safety Initiatives For When Fans Return Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announce a series of initiatives designed to create a safe environment in 2020.

UpdateThe NFL preseason has been cancelled—-Miami Dolphins just released a statement that they would not allow any fans in the stands for Pre-Season games, nor for Training Camp.And sadly, absolutely no Tailgating for ANY games this season. Masks required at all times and no cash to be used.Policies for the 2020 season will include: