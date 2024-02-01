 Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa grants Super Bowl trip of a lifetime to Marine veteran | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa grants Super Bowl trip of a lifetime to Marine veteran

wsvn.com

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa grants Super Bowl trip of a lifetime to Marine veteran - WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports | Fort Lauderdale

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to gift veteran Sgt. John Jones with<a class="excerpt-read-more"...
wsvn.com wsvn.com

Faith and the Lord work in mysterious ways. At $9k per ticket, the going rate, that is a generous act, but not an unexpected act, from Tua given his faith and upbringing.

This is awesome. No matter what side of the fence you’re on regarding Tua the quarterback, we should all be able to agree that he is indeed a GREAT dude.
 
