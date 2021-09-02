Miami Dolphins REALLY NEED DOCUSERIES

I'm Cleveland Browns fan but I've been following Dolphins since Grier and Flores came to town because I was interested in their rebuild project of Miami Dolphins.



I would really love docuseries of this team. I think it be fantastic for the fans to see the behind the scenes of how this great staff is turning around a great franchise that turned into a joke for decades and now are back to becoming a great franchise again.



Cleveland Browns does great job of doing this and recently watched Detroit Lions as well as I'm following them from NFC as they're worst franchise in NFL and like to see if this new rebuild project can finally turn it around





I'd really wish they had docuseries during first year of Grier and Flores but hey it's better late than never!