I think he was one of a possible 4 or 5 players they felt comfortable taking at 6 when they decided to move out of the 3 spot. It won’t surprise or upset me if they draft Sewell. Yet it also won’t upset me if they draft Pitts, Chase, Smith, or Waddle at 6. The only thing which would be upsetting to me is if they take a defensive player at 6. I just don’t think there is any defensive player worth a top 10 pick in this draft and that includes Parsons.