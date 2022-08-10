 Miami Dolphins Scandals/controversial ethics under Stephen Ross | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Scandals/controversial ethics under Stephen Ross

MHernandez

MHernandez

Club Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2022
Messages
6
Reaction score
55
Age
34
Location
Plantation, FL
Follow me on Twitter @MadmanMikeDD

dolphinstalk.com

It Trickles from the Top: Dolphins Ethics/Scandals under Ross - Miami Dolphins

The punishment facing the Miami Dolphins football organization and owner Stephen Ross shouldn’t come as a surprise. It was only a matter of time before Brian Flores’s revenge tantrum would cause enough ruckus to get the team in trouble with something. Tampering with the greatest quarterback of...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,675
Reaction score
5,464
Location
Trinidad
I challenge the Forum to let my post be the last post on this thread.

Let’s focus on the positivity and enough with the drama.

The end.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
7,388
Reaction score
7,856
Will not open link

Can’t do it, won’t do it

Waste of energy
 
C

crashfan

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
842
Reaction score
606
Only difference between Ross and the rest of some of the other owners is he got caught. In my book, Ross has done enough this offseason in acquiring talent with his wallet to rise above this. The guy is old and wants a champion.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom