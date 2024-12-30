 Miami Dolphins season to date post week 18 PFF grades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins season to date post week 18 PFF grades

TagovailoaQB70.228th of 42
HuntleyQB72.9
HillWR73.241st of 130
WaddleWR73.539th of 130
WashingtonWR54.3119th of 130
AchaneHB81.413th of 61
WrightHB66.1
MostertHB69.336th of 61
WilsonHB58.5
IngoldFB44.77th of 7
SmithTE79.25th of 75
ConnerTE49
HillTE37.875th of 75
SmytheTE42.574th of 75
BrewerC71.59th of 41
WynnG56.8
CottonG67
JonesG5661st of 75
EichenbergG52.569th of 75
ArmsteadT91.32nd of 78
LammT72.734th of 78
JacksonT6062nd of 78
PaulT48.7
CarmanT42.2
RamseyCB76.69th of 117
FullerCB66.251st of 117
DuckCB57.786th of 117
KohouCB62.568th of 117
SmithCB33.6
NealCB58
BonnerCB48.8
MayeS70.5
HollandS60.667th of 96
PoyerS65.840th of 96
CampbellS38
BrooksLB769th of 85
RileyLB42.9
DodsonLB68.830th of 85
WalkerLB4879th of 85
CampbellDI82.77th of 123
SielerDI80.89th of 123
HandDI62.452nd of 123
JonesDI49.995th lf 123
PhillipsED66.1
OgbahED58.281st of 118
RobinsonED7037th of 118
BellED65.655th of 118
GoodeED55.6
 
Poyer being rated considerably higher than Holland is hilarious when you consider Poyer will probably retire and Holland is seeking to be one of the highest paid safeties in the league.
 
