Miami Dolphins season to date post week 18 PFF grades

brumdog44
Active Roster
|Tagovailoa
|QB
|70.2
|28th of 42
|Huntley
|QB
|72.9
|Hill
|WR
|73.2
|41st of 130
|Waddle
|WR
|73.5
|39th of 130
|Washington
|WR
|54.3
|119th of 130
|Achane
|HB
|81.4
|13th of 61
|Wright
|HB
|66.1
|Mostert
|HB
|69.3
|36th of 61
|Wilson
|HB
|58.5
|Ingold
|FB
|44.7
|7th of 7
|Smith
|TE
|79.2
|5th of 75
|Conner
|TE
|49
|Hill
|TE
|37.8
|75th of 75
|Smythe
|TE
|42.5
|74th of 75
|Brewer
|C
|71.5
|9th of 41
|Wynn
|G
|56.8
|Cotton
|G
|67
|Jones
|G
|56
|61st of 75
|Eichenberg
|G
|52.5
|69th of 75
|Armstead
|T
|91.3
|2nd of 78
|Lamm
|T
|72.7
|34th of 78
|Jackson
|T
|60
|62nd of 78
|Paul
|T
|48.7
|Carman
|T
|42.2
|Ramsey
|CB
|76.6
|9th of 117
|Fuller
|CB
|66.2
|51st of 117
|Duck
|CB
|57.7
|86th of 117
|Kohou
|CB
|62.5
|68th of 117
|Smith
|CB
|33.6
|Neal
|CB
|58
|Bonner
|CB
|48.8
|Maye
|S
|70.5
|Holland
|S
|60.6
|67th of 96
|Poyer
|S
|65.8
|40th of 96
|Campbell
|S
|38
|Brooks
|LB
|76
|9th of 85
|Riley
|LB
|42.9
|Dodson
|LB
|68.8
|30th of 85
|Walker
|LB
|48
|79th of 85
|Campbell
|DI
|82.7
|7th of 123
|Sieler
|DI
|80.8
|9th of 123
|Hand
|DI
|62.4
|52nd of 123
|Jones
|DI
|49.9
|95th lf 123
|Phillips
|ED
|66.1
|Ogbah
|ED
|58.2
|81st of 118
|Robinson
|ED
|70
|37th of 118
|Bell
|ED
|65.6
|55th of 118
|Goode
|ED
|55.6