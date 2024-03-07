 Miami Dolphins Sign Daviyon Nixon | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Sign Daviyon Nixon

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
22,236
Reaction score
2,119
Location
Maryland
https://www.miamidolphins.com/news/miami-dolphins-sign-daviyon-nixon

Nixon has played in 14 NFL games during two seasons (2021-22) with Carolina. He also spent time on Seattle's active roster in 2022. Nixon has recorded 15 career tackles (four solo), 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nixon played collegiately at Iowa, where he was a consensus first-team All-American and the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.
 
Guardians Of The Galaxy GIF
 
Why not…. Camp body at least who will have a chance to show out and stick. I’m all for these types of signings especially young guys who could still develop.

Not gonna pretend to know **** about him though.
 
phinschamp45 said:
Instead of signing all these journeymen dts they should try to retain Wilkins. But I don't know who's worse.....the management's inability to retain a star draftee or Wilkins greed.
Click to expand...

DT has been and always will be a rotational position. The only time it’s not is when you have a 10 sack a year guy at DT and Wilkins is not that guy.
 
I liked him during that year's draft as a late rounder... but have not looked at him since.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom