Miami Dolphins Stock Report (Practice 5)

Omar is idiot for saying stock down on Cam smith



No way he could of picked off that berrios play, it was a great lead pass from Skylar on the move he did all he could to get his fingertips on it



The first play Cam made was a a tough catch but could of been a pick 6, this Kelly dude forgets to mention how fast he read the intended quick striking play, broke of his backpedal to get the Defoe ruin, it was a very nice play.



The instincts and explosiveness were both on display in one play.



How fast a player transitions that lead foot off the back foot on a pedal is crucial and something I always study when it comes to corners and safeties, it can literally mean countless completions and playing your way out of the league if you’re slow in this regard.



When you combine it with instincts then your gonna get picks.



My first impression was very good stock up imo