Miami Dolphins training camp questions: Can Tua Tagovailoa make jump?

Miami Dolphins Post-Draft 2021 NFL Power Rankings Roundup Fantasy football and NFL draft blog for EDSFootball.com.

Let's try to put Tua Tagovailoa's performance into proper context. Last year, among 32 quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa ranked 27th in TruMedia's EPA per play metric. If we look at the last 10 years, among rookie quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa's performance ranked 21st among 31 players. In other words, we didn't see anything to suggest he's going to be amazing. On the other hand, he was pretty much in the middle range of what we typically see from rookie quarterbacks, so we shouldn't overreact either to his struggles.The Dolphins loaded up at wide receiver, adding Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. And they gave themselves more options on the offensive line. If Tagovailoa takes a step forward, this is a playoff team. If he doesn't, GM Chris Grier and Brian Flores have shown they're willing to make bold moves to move on quickly from players who they don't think are good enough.