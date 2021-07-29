Miami Dolphins training camp questions: Can Tua Tagovailoa make jump?

andyahs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins opened 2021 NFL training camp on Tuesday at Baptist Health Training Facility. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:
Will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa make the much-hyped Year 2 jump?
This is the central topic to whether the Dolphins have a successful 2021 season. In early glimpses of Tagovailoa this spring, he looked stronger physically with more zip on his throws. His wide receivers also noticed better footwork, mechanics, comfort and chemistry with them.
But the truth will come in training camp. Tagovailoa's rookie season was up-and-down and lasting memories are of him getting replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick twice in the fourth quarter of games. Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter in 2021 and he is fully healthy after a year removed from a devastating hip injury while at Alabama.
Miami added plenty of speed with receivers William Fuller V and Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins' offense will be centered around their young quarterback's skill set.
Any and all excuses are gone. The Dolphins believe he will make that big jump, but the pressure is on.
What are realistic expectations for this season now that the Dolphins' rebuild is nearing completion?
It's playoffs or bust. This is Year 3 under coach Brian Flores, and all indications are this team is transitioning toward contention. No matter how you spin it, this Dolphins season will be a disappointment if they miss the playoffs. In 2020, the Dolphins went 10-6 and missed out on the playoffs because of a tiebreaker. In a new 17-game season, it might take 11 wins to make the postseason.
This Dolphins' roster is young, but Miami has a defense that finished in the top five in scoring last season, plus it has a much-improved skill group. The Dolphins should be considered second best team in the AFC East and chief challengers to dethrone the Buffalo Bills.
How different will the offense look under co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville?
The initial reaction to the Dolphins naming Studesville and Godsey was lukewarm because NFL teams rarely have two men splitting offensive duties, particularly under a defense-first head coach, but both coaches are experienced and capable of excelling in their roles.
It appears Miami's offense will be more flexible -- in terms of in-week game plans and in-game adjustments on Sundays -- something that was an issue under 2020 Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. As far as scheme, there should be more pre-snap movement, vertical deep shots and a blending of the collegiate and NFL games.
Running back Myles Gaskin said the offense looks "a lot different," and players have been excited about this scheme. The unique element of this two-man step up with Godsey and Studesville is that they have versatility and unpredictability in terms of game plans given each have varying backgrounds on their NFL résumés.
2021 NFL Training Camp
