 Miami Dolphins training camp questions: Can Tua Tagovailoa make jump? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins training camp questions: Can Tua Tagovailoa make jump?

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,373
Reaction score
15,779
Location
Bahamas
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins opened 2021 NFL training camp on Tuesday at Baptist Health Training Facility. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:

Will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa make the much-hyped Year 2 jump?

This is the central topic to whether the Dolphins have a successful 2021 season. In early glimpses of Tagovailoa this spring, he looked stronger physically with more zip on his throws. His wide receivers also noticed better footwork, mechanics, comfort and chemistry with them.

But the truth will come in training camp. Tagovailoa's rookie season was up-and-down and lasting memories are of him getting replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick twice in the fourth quarter of games. Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter in 2021 and he is fully healthy after a year removed from a devastating hip injury while at Alabama.

Miami added plenty of speed with receivers William Fuller V and Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins' offense will be centered around their young quarterback's skill set.

Any and all excuses are gone. The Dolphins believe he will make that big jump, but the pressure is on.

What are realistic expectations for this season now that the Dolphins' rebuild is nearing completion?



2021 NFL Training Camp​



It's playoffs or bust. This is Year 3 under coach Brian Flores, and all indications are this team is transitioning toward contention. No matter how you spin it, this Dolphins season will be a disappointment if they miss the playoffs. In 2020, the Dolphins went 10-6 and missed out on the playoffs because of a tiebreaker. In a new 17-game season, it might take 11 wins to make the postseason.

This Dolphins' roster is young, but Miami has a defense that finished in the top five in scoring last season, plus it has a much-improved skill group. The Dolphins should be considered second best team in the AFC East and chief challengers to dethrone the Buffalo Bills.

How different will the offense look under co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville?

The initial reaction to the Dolphins naming Studesville and Godsey was lukewarm because NFL teams rarely have two men splitting offensive duties, particularly under a defense-first head coach, but both coaches are experienced and capable of excelling in their roles.

It appears Miami's offense will be more flexible -- in terms of in-week game plans and in-game adjustments on Sundays -- something that was an issue under 2020 Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. As far as scheme, there should be more pre-snap movement, vertical deep shots and a blending of the collegiate and NFL games.

Running back Myles Gaskin said the offense looks "a lot different," and players have been excited about this scheme. The unique element of this two-man step up with Godsey and Studesville is that they have versatility and unpredictability in terms of game plans given each have varying backgrounds on their NFL résumés.

Read more:

www.espn.com

Miami Dolphins training camp questions: Can Tua Tagovailoa make jump?

The Dolphins' starting quarterback is healthy, has a full offseason to draw from and improved offensive weapons around him. It's his time to shine.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,385
Reaction score
17,414
Why can’t he? I don’t understand the question nor thread title?
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
3,867
Reaction score
9,712
andyahs said:
Any and all excuses are gone. The Dolphins believe he will make that big jump, but the pressure is on.
Click to expand...





1627560896382.png
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is off to a rough start at Miami Dolphins training camp.


Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy issues should have Miami Dolphins fans worried​

2021 is a critical year for Tua Tagovailoa as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, but the former No. 5 overall pick has to stop terrible throwing picks in practice to his teammates.

Tagovailoa threw an awful pick to linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel during practice on Wednesday, one where the quarterback had to reconvene with tight end Adam Shaheen to discuss where the communication breakdown happened. Yes, this is one interception in an early training camp practice, but these increasingly rampant offseason picks cannot be sitting well with the fanbase.

Miami is good enough to make the NFL playoffs, but only if Tagovailoa greatly improves under center in his second year with the Dolphins.

Unfortunately, he looks to be a distant third to the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow when it comes to his quarterbacking draft classmates. At least Jordan Love has not played yet..

It just seems to be one thing after another with Tagovailoa. He had major injury concerns coming out of Alabama. His athleticism does not stand out at the NFL level. Factor in a poor Wonderlic score, getting benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick twice last year and admitting to not knowing the playbook and this cannot sit well with Dolphins fans. He has to get this thing right in year two.



Don't kill the messenger lol.....:munch:




 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,569
Reaction score
1,034
mwestberry said:


View attachment 82016
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is off to a rough start at Miami Dolphins training camp.


Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy issues should have Miami Dolphins fans worried​

2021 is a critical year for Tua Tagovailoa as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, but the former No. 5 overall pick has to stop terrible throwing picks in practice to his teammates.

Tagovailoa threw an awful pick to linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel during practice on Wednesday, one where the quarterback had to reconvene with tight end Adam Shaheen to discuss where the communication breakdown happened. Yes, this is one interception in an early training camp practice, but these increasingly rampant offseason picks cannot be sitting well with the fanbase.

Miami is good enough to make the NFL playoffs, but only if Tagovailoa greatly improves under center in his second year with the Dolphins.

Unfortunately, he looks to be a distant third to the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow when it comes to his quarterbacking draft classmates. At least Jordan Love has not played yet..

It just seems to be one thing after another with Tagovailoa. He had major injury concerns coming out of Alabama. His athleticism does not stand out at the NFL level. Factor in a poor Wonderlic score, getting benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick twice last year and admitting to not knowing the playbook and this cannot sit well with Dolphins fans. He has to get this thing right in year two.



Don't kill the messenger lol.....:munch:




Click to expand...
Meh. It's early yet and we have a new system that our players are trying to get comfortable with.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,373
Reaction score
15,779
Location
Bahamas
mwestberry said:


View attachment 82016
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is off to a rough start at Miami Dolphins training camp.


Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy issues should have Miami Dolphins fans worried​





Don't kill the messenger lol.....:munch:




Click to expand...
Everyone who followed the tweets from camp yesterday knows this is just crap.

First comment from the article:

This might be the stupidest article I have ever read. Not sure who this author is but he is clearly in need of better material. I am dumber having read it.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
3,867
Reaction score
9,712
Let's try to put Tua Tagovailoa's performance into proper context. Last year, among 32 quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa ranked 27th in TruMedia's EPA per play metric. If we look at the last 10 years, among rookie quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa's performance ranked 21st among 31 players. In other words, we didn't see anything to suggest he's going to be amazing. On the other hand, he was pretty much in the middle range of what we typically see from rookie quarterbacks, so we shouldn't overreact either to his struggles.

The Dolphins loaded up at wide receiver, adding Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. And they gave themselves more options on the offensive line. If Tagovailoa takes a step forward, this is a playoff team. If he doesn't, GM Chris Grier and Brian Flores have shown they're willing to make bold moves to move on quickly from players who they don't think are good enough.

Miami Dolphins Post-Draft 2021 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Fantasy football and NFL draft blog for EDSFootball.com.
www.thedailyblitz.com www.thedailyblitz.com
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,373
Reaction score
15,779
Location
Bahamas
mwestberry said:
Let's try to put Tua Tagovailoa's performance into proper context. Last year, among 32 quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa ranked 27th in TruMedia's EPA per play metric. If we look at the last 10 years, among rookie quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa's performance ranked 21st among 31 players. In other words, we didn't see anything to suggest he's going to be amazing. On the other hand, he was pretty much in the middle range of what we typically see from rookie quarterbacks, so we shouldn't overreact either to his struggles.

The Dolphins loaded up at wide receiver, adding Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. And they gave themselves more options on the offensive line. If Tagovailoa takes a step forward, this is a playoff team. If he doesn't, GM Chris Grier and Brian Flores have shown they're willing to make bold moves to move on quickly from players who they don't think are good enough.

Miami Dolphins Post-Draft 2021 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Fantasy football and NFL draft blog for EDSFootball.com.
www.thedailyblitz.com www.thedailyblitz.com
Click to expand...
Not sure why you are posting all these articles in my thread??
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,385
Reaction score
17,414
mwestberry said:
Let's try to put Tua Tagovailoa's performance into proper context. Last year, among 32 quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa ranked 27th in TruMedia's EPA per play metric. If we look at the last 10 years, among rookie quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa's performance ranked 21st among 31 players. In other words, we didn't see anything to suggest he's going to be amazing. On the other hand, he was pretty much in the middle range of what we typically see from rookie quarterbacks, so we shouldn't overreact either to his struggles.

The Dolphins loaded up at wide receiver, adding Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. And they gave themselves more options on the offensive line. If Tagovailoa takes a step forward, this is a playoff team. If he doesn't, GM Chris Grier and Brian Flores have shown they're willing to make bold moves to move on quickly from players who they don't think are good enough.

Miami Dolphins Post-Draft 2021 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Fantasy football and NFL draft blog for EDSFootball.com.
www.thedailyblitz.com www.thedailyblitz.com
Click to expand...

Right...let's look at this one metrics i want to use to push my agenda...
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,385
Reaction score
17,414
andyahs said:
I want posters opinion on the article not to counter with other articles. Start your own threads with that crap.
Click to expand...

When it comes to Tua you know the opinions can be polar. I personally just hate the ones that call a player boom or bust after season 1.

There's enough to suggest players with good to great year ones don't necasessily go on to be boom and vice versa.

I just wish as a fan base we had more of a "Support this player" because he's a Miami Dolphin. Nope!

I wanted "this player" and we drafted the other guy....So...I ain't supporting him.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,569
Reaction score
1,034
mwestberry said:
Let's try to put Tua Tagovailoa's performance into proper context. Last year, among 32 quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa ranked 27th in TruMedia's EPA per play metric. If we look at the last 10 years, among rookie quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, Tagovailoa's performance ranked 21st among 31 players. In other words, we didn't see anything to suggest he's going to be amazing. On the other hand, he was pretty much in the middle range of what we typically see from rookie quarterbacks, so we shouldn't overreact either to his struggles.

The Dolphins loaded up at wide receiver, adding Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. And they gave themselves more options on the offensive line. If Tagovailoa takes a step forward, this is a playoff team. If he doesn't, GM Chris Grier and Brian Flores have shown they're willing to make bold moves to move on quickly from players who they don't think are good enough.

Miami Dolphins Post-Draft 2021 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Fantasy football and NFL draft blog for EDSFootball.com.
www.thedailyblitz.com www.thedailyblitz.com
Click to expand...
Did you pull the data from TruMedia yourself? If so, does it go back further? I would be interested to see what the rookie metrics were for Drew Brees, Payton Manning, etc.

Also, not directed at you, but for someone like me, rankings without context really don't mean much. I like to see the whole picture.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
8,982
Reaction score
8,776
andyahs said:
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins opened 2021 NFL training camp on Tuesday at Baptist Health Training Facility. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:

Will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa make the much-hyped Year 2 jump?

This is the central topic to whether the Dolphins have a successful 2021 season. In early glimpses of Tagovailoa this spring, he looked stronger physically with more zip on his throws. His wide receivers also noticed better footwork, mechanics, comfort and chemistry with them.

But the truth will come in training camp. Tagovailoa's rookie season was up-and-down and lasting memories are of him getting replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick twice in the fourth quarter of games. Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter in 2021 and he is fully healthy after a year removed from a devastating hip injury while at Alabama.

Miami added plenty of speed with receivers William Fuller V and Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins' offense will be centered around their young quarterback's skill set.

Any and all excuses are gone. The Dolphins believe he will make that big jump, but the pressure is on.

What are realistic expectations for this season now that the Dolphins' rebuild is nearing completion?



2021 NFL Training Camp​



It's playoffs or bust. This is Year 3 under coach Brian Flores, and all indications are this team is transitioning toward contention. No matter how you spin it, this Dolphins season will be a disappointment if they miss the playoffs. In 2020, the Dolphins went 10-6 and missed out on the playoffs because of a tiebreaker. In a new 17-game season, it might take 11 wins to make the postseason.

This Dolphins' roster is young, but Miami has a defense that finished in the top five in scoring last season, plus it has a much-improved skill group. The Dolphins should be considered second best team in the AFC East and chief challengers to dethrone the Buffalo Bills.

How different will the offense look under co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville?

The initial reaction to the Dolphins naming Studesville and Godsey was lukewarm because NFL teams rarely have two men splitting offensive duties, particularly under a defense-first head coach, but both coaches are experienced and capable of excelling in their roles.

It appears Miami's offense will be more flexible -- in terms of in-week game plans and in-game adjustments on Sundays -- something that was an issue under 2020 Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. As far as scheme, there should be more pre-snap movement, vertical deep shots and a blending of the collegiate and NFL games.

Running back Myles Gaskin said the offense looks "a lot different," and players have been excited about this scheme. The unique element of this two-man step up with Godsey and Studesville is that they have versatility and unpredictability in terms of game plans given each have varying backgrounds on their NFL résumés.

Read more:

www.espn.com

Miami Dolphins training camp questions: Can Tua Tagovailoa make jump?

The Dolphins' starting quarterback is healthy, has a full offseason to draw from and improved offensive weapons around him. It's his time to shine.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...

The answer every sane (non-troll) person will give is 'yes,' he can make the jump. The question is how high will the jump be and how long will it take? No one expects Montana by game 4. I don't expect him to hit his ceiling this fall. I DO expect a noticeable difference between the 1st 4 games and the last 4
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
13,294
Reaction score
21,004
mwestberry said:


View attachment 82016
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is off to a rough start at Miami Dolphins training camp.


Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy issues should have Miami Dolphins fans worried​

2021 is a critical year for Tua Tagovailoa as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, but the former No. 5 overall pick has to stop terrible throwing picks in practice to his teammates.

Tagovailoa threw an awful pick to linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel during practice on Wednesday, one where the quarterback had to reconvene with tight end Adam Shaheen to discuss where the communication breakdown happened. Yes, this is one interception in an early training camp practice, but these increasingly rampant offseason picks cannot be sitting well with the fanbase.

Miami is good enough to make the NFL playoffs, but only if Tagovailoa greatly improves under center in his second year with the Dolphins.

Unfortunately, he looks to be a distant third to the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow when it comes to his quarterbacking draft classmates. At least Jordan Love has not played yet..

It just seems to be one thing after another with Tagovailoa. He had major injury concerns coming out of Alabama. His athleticism does not stand out at the NFL level. Factor in a poor Wonderlic score, getting benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick twice last year and admitting to not knowing the playbook and this cannot sit well with Dolphins fans. He has to get this thing right in year two.



Don't kill the messenger lol.....:munch:




Click to expand...
didn't they say the pick on the pass to shaheen was a communication mixup that was addressed between shaheen and tua immediately after the play?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom