Miami Dolphins version: Cat Scratch Fever

DB Cooper
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 22, 2016
- Messages
- 281
- Reaction score
- 510
Miami Dolphins: Cat Scratch Fever ... https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-15612175/ryan-crow-miami-dolphins-arrest-bodycam.html
"Former Miami Dolphins assistant coach Ryan Crow told police that 'nasty' comments made by the significant others of his ex-colleagues sparked the heated dispute that led to his arrest last year. "
"Well, the first time that I got it I was just ten years old
I got it from some kitty next door
They give me cat scratch fever
Cat scratch fever"
Ted Nugent: Cat Scratch Feve
"Former Miami Dolphins assistant coach Ryan Crow told police that 'nasty' comments made by the significant others of his ex-colleagues sparked the heated dispute that led to his arrest last year. "
"Well, the first time that I got it I was just ten years old
I got it from some kitty next door
They give me cat scratch fever
Cat scratch fever"
Ted Nugent: Cat Scratch Feve