 Miami Dolphins version: Cat Scratch Fever | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins version: Cat Scratch Fever

DB Cooper

DB Cooper

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2016
Messages
281
Reaction score
510
Miami Dolphins: Cat Scratch Fever ... https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-15612175/ryan-crow-miami-dolphins-arrest-bodycam.html

"Former Miami Dolphins assistant coach Ryan Crow told police that 'nasty' comments made by the significant others of his ex-colleagues sparked the heated dispute that led to his arrest last year. "

"Well, the first time that I got it I was just ten years old
I got it from some kitty next door

They give me cat scratch fever
Cat scratch fever"

Ted Nugent: Cat Scratch Feve
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom