“I’m a simple man. So I can tell you I’m very, very appreciative of this. This will be the last ride for me. So to play in Miami, play with good people, good organization, great fans, it’s amazing to me to close this football chapter the right way. So Miami Dolphins, thank you so much. I’m blessed, excited for 10 years. Let’s close this the right way.”
Miami Dolphins Veteran Announces 2024 Season Will Be ‘Last Ride'
Kendall Lamm of the Miami Dolphins announces that 2024 will be the "last ride" of his career, which started in 2015.
