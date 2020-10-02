Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said Friday (including on Tua, Byron Jones)

Miami hosts Seattle on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. If you're going, bring a mask as none of the rules have changed since the opener.

Here is some of what Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday:

• Tua Tagovailoa will be listed as questionable due to illness. He practiced on a limited basis on Friday.

• Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) is listed as doubtful.

• Jamal Adams, who is out Sunday, is a great player. We all know that. He's fast, explosive, play-maker, sacks, pressures. He's one of the top players in the league. I don't like to see guys miss games. I hope he gets better quickly. They have a lot of good players. They'll figure out a way to play well. It will still be a big challenge.

• Regarding President Donald Trump, nobody is exempt from coronavirus. Nobody is exempt from cancer. It doesn't matter who you are. We have to continue to wear the mask and act responsibly. Even then. We need to be responsible. You can do everything right and still get it.

• Clayton Fejedelem is ready to make his debut on Sunday. He has practiced well. He is a team captain. We think he can make a positive impact including on special teams.

And i thought the Political Forum was removed.

Are the mods gonna let this go all blue ✔ twatter?
 
So it’s probably a good thing that Byron doesn’t play as games against the NFC are least important, but man the Wilson-Lockett-Metcalf threat is terrifying without him.
 
