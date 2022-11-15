 Miami Dolphins will have to find money to pay rising stars and contributors | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins will have to find money to pay rising stars and contributors

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins will have to find money to pay rising stars and contributors

The Miami Dolphins don't have a money problem yet but they will soon enough and it could hit them this off-season when free agency arrives. As Dolphins fan...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Gesicki is gone, baker needs to be restructured, Ogbah, need to find an out there, Sanders should be gone next season, and I’m not sure what’s going on with Jones but I’m not seeing him back next season. Miami probably going to have to eat some money somewhere
 
Danny

Danny

Dolph N.Fan said:
phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins will have to find money to pay rising stars and contributors

The Miami Dolphins don't have a money problem yet but they will soon enough and it could hit them this off-season when free agency arrives. As Dolphins fan...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Gesicki is gone, baker needs to be restructured, Ogbah, need to find an out there, Sanders should be gone next season, and I’m not sure what’s going on with Jones but I’m not seeing him back next season. Miami probably going to have to eat some money somewhere
they already restructured Baker which imo was a mistake. Nothing we can do about Ogbah unless a team wants to trade for him but with his big contract and coming back from season ending surgery nobody’s going to trade for him. Agree that Gesicki is gone and Jones could be too.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Danny said:
they already restructured Baker which imo was a mistake. Nothing we can do about Ogbah unless a team wants to trade for him but with his big contract and coming back from season ending surgery nobody’s going to trade for him. Agree that Gesicki is gone and Jones could be too.
Ahh Yeah of course…every move with baker has been a mistake
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Danny said:
they already restructured Baker which imo was a mistake. Nothing we can do about Ogbah unless a team wants to trade for him but with his big contract and coming back from season ending surgery nobody’s going to trade for him. Agree that Gesicki is gone and Jones could be too.
Didn't they just restructure Jones' contract?
 
NBP81

NBP81

This is the game you have to play these days, the game is building up young talent in order to position yourself a couple of all-in moves away from contention... If you dont make those final moves, others will... This is a 2-3 year window before you have to make significant changes to this core... Waddle will be you highest paid WR by then and hopefully, you'll have picked up someone in the draft to be an excellent #2 behind him... Same for Armstead, same for Howard... Fins do have an advantage in this game... they have their QB.
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

NBP81 said:
This is the game you have to play these days, the game is building up young talent in order to position yourself a couple of all-in moves away from contention... If you dont make those final moves, others will... This is a 2-3 year window before you have to make significant changes to this core... Waddle will be you highest paid WR by then and hopefully, you'll have picked up someone in the draft to be an excellent #2 behind him... Same for Armstead, same for Howard... Fins do have an advantage in this game... they have their QB.
And the guy who runs this offense is the HC and not the OC. Recipe for sustainability
 
The Gov

The Gov

We are in a win now mode and that is headed in the right direction. Gesicki will be gone regardless of what he or we do the rest of this season, and does suck though about Ogbah; can't see anyone taking that contract and him coming back from surgery as well. But even with that, as long as we draft decent in the next couple season's and be shrewd with our money, we will be fine.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

NBP81 said:
This is the game you have to play these days, the game is building up young talent in order to position yourself a couple of all-in moves away from contention... If you dont make those final moves, others will... This is a 2-3 year window before you have to make significant changes to this core... Waddle will be you highest paid WR by then and hopefully, you'll have picked up someone in the draft to be an excellent #2 behind him... Same for Armstead, same for Howard... Fins do have an advantage in this game... they have their QB.
Exactly. It's the opposite of where Miami was in 2019. Lots of money, but very little talent.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

We are in relatively good shape, the only plus player we are scheduled to lose is Gesicki, and he clearly does not fit in this offense.

Baker is frequently mentioned, but his contract really isn't super high, the real Baker problem is that we've given him enough up-front money that his cap number is inflated more than his salary number.

Jones too... he's recieved too much of his money as 'bonus' and his relatively reasonable salary looks worse than it is.

If Jones returns to health, and we start using Baker more in line with his strengths (wide), both may stick and remain useful pieces. BTW, Baker looked good on Sunday against a running team (so did Roberts).

We would have lost Needham for sure, but his injury may actually help us keep him as our slot corner.

Ogbah's money falls off after next season, so we'll be stuck hoping this was just an injury season.

The trick... is going to be finding a new DE and a couple of LBs in the draft. If we do that, all this goes away.
 
Miami151

Miami151

@Feaverdream in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…

I’m curious if extending Tua next year helps lowers his cap hit for ‘23
 
EJay

EJay

I’m hoping Tua Tagavailoa will take a page from Tom Brady’s playbook and value winning and Super Bowls over top dollar.

IMO, Brady isn’t the best QB of all time. His true super power was valuing winning so much that he often accepted less $$$ so the Cheatriots could keep more talent on the team. That is among the biggest reasons they were able to remain consistently on top for roughly 17 years.
 
