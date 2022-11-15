Dolph N.Fan
Miami Dolphins will have to find money to pay rising stars and contributors
Gesicki is gone, baker needs to be restructured, Ogbah, need to find an out there, Sanders should be gone next season, and I’m not sure what’s going on with Jones but I’m not seeing him back next season. Miami probably going to have to eat some money somewhere