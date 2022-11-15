Miami Dolphins will have to find money to pay rising stars and contributors

We are in relatively good shape, the only plus player we are scheduled to lose is Gesicki, and he clearly does not fit in this offense.



Baker is frequently mentioned, but his contract really isn't super high, the real Baker problem is that we've given him enough up-front money that his cap number is inflated more than his salary number.



Jones too... he's recieved too much of his money as 'bonus' and his relatively reasonable salary looks worse than it is.



If Jones returns to health, and we start using Baker more in line with his strengths (wide), both may stick and remain useful pieces. BTW, Baker looked good on Sunday against a running team (so did Roberts).



We would have lost Needham for sure, but his injury may actually help us keep him as our slot corner.



Ogbah's money falls off after next season, so we'll be stuck hoping this was just an injury season.



The trick... is going to be finding a new DE and a couple of LBs in the draft. If we do that, all this goes away.