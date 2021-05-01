 Miami Dolphins Winners and Losers (post draft) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Winners and Losers (post draft)

-Winner: Myles Gaskin, Miami didn’t draft a RB early which paves the way for Gaskin to be RB1. Additionally the additions of Will Fuller and Jaylen waddle should help keep safety’s deep. Adding Eichenberg at RT and Hunt moving to guard should also be beneficial.

-Loser: Bobby McCain, Jevon Holland was obviously Miami’s top ranked safety in the draft and we took him with a premium pick. He projects as a prototype fit for Flores defense. McCain could be a cap casualty as Miami try’s to free up some cap to sign rookies/make any additional moves after final cuts.

-Winner: Tua Tagovailoa, we got him his guy In Jaylen Waddle. Also added a blindside blocker who should be plug and play and give us better pass blocking. Hunter Long gives him another red zone weapon.

-Loser: Adam Shaheen/Durham Smythe, both guys were solid inline TEs and seemed firmly entrenched on the roster. Adding Long may force an odd man out.

-Winner: Brian Flores/Josh Boyer, Miami was able to land the number 1 edge and the number 1 safety on our Board. Those were the only 2 needs on defense and we got our top guys. These players are dynamic and should allow us to do a lot of different things with our defense.

-Loser: Fans who wanted a RB, Miami is continuing to stick with the bargain style RB approach. I wanted a stud RB as much as anyone but maybe we get lucky and get a stud in round 7 or undrafted guy.
 
I'm happy with the draft.

I do feel we should've addressed running back in free agency/draft though.
 
I have to admit I was confused by a few of the picks and moves done by the Dolphins but settling down and reading the fine print I think we did well all around. I would have liked a RB earlier but it's not a major need as I had thought. I like Gaskin and Ahmed and feel that they should improve this coming season.
 
I'm pretty happy with this roster outside RB and Center. I think Grier has built a pretty complete team.
 
Loser is the GM. He's failed to bring in blue chip running back, fix the Oline, and QB is a question mark. The whole front and backfield are not improved.
 
We're not done yet. I'm pretty sure we'll still get a RB either in the 7th round or in a trade
 
Joe Dolfan said:
I'm not sure you understand what "post" means.

I do agree with what you posted, for the most part, though.
Just wanted to get the thread out when it was still fresh and any one taken in round 7 won’t affect any of these takes or move the needle for me. Not saying we couldn’t possibly get a steal in the 7th especially possibly a RB but wouldn’t affect my winners/losers at least initially
 
LargoFin said:
Loser is the GM. He's failed to bring in blue chip running back, fix the Oline, and QB is a question mark. The whole front and backfield are not improved.
Oline? He did invest last year with multiple picks and then traded up for another yesterday.

I agree about RB. QB? Got Fuller, drafted Waddle and Long. What else can you do?
 
