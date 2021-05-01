Miami Dolphins Winners and Losers (post draft)

-Winner: Myles Gaskin, Miami didn’t draft a RB early which paves the way for Gaskin to be RB1. Additionally the additions of Will Fuller and Jaylen waddle should help keep safety’s deep. Adding Eichenberg at RT and Hunt moving to guard should also be beneficial.



-Loser: Bobby McCain, Jevon Holland was obviously Miami’s top ranked safety in the draft and we took him with a premium pick. He projects as a prototype fit for Flores defense. McCain could be a cap casualty as Miami try’s to free up some cap to sign rookies/make any additional moves after final cuts.



-Winner: Tua Tagovailoa, we got him his guy In Jaylen Waddle. Also added a blindside blocker who should be plug and play and give us better pass blocking. Hunter Long gives him another red zone weapon.



-Loser: Adam Shaheen/Durham Smythe, both guys were solid inline TEs and seemed firmly entrenched on the roster. Adding Long may force an odd man out.



-Winner: Brian Flores/Josh Boyer, Miami was able to land the number 1 edge and the number 1 safety on our Board. Those were the only 2 needs on defense and we got our top guys. These players are dynamic and should allow us to do a lot of different things with our defense.



-Loser: Fans who wanted a RB, Miami is continuing to stick with the bargain style RB approach. I wanted a stud RB as much as anyone but maybe we get lucky and get a stud in round 7 or undrafted guy.