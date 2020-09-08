Miami Dolphins work out the following offensive lineman

Albert Romano
Sure doesn't appear that way- unless this is for the PS but...Four Cs doesn't provide a vote of confidence in Deiter's development.
Yeah, I mean bring in one guy you might be excited about to kick the tires like what you did with the LS in case there's a COVID need down the road...but 4??? That seems like at the very least you are not satisfied with what you have now.
Hard to say if this is because Deiter isn't developing or if it's because we don't have a 3rd option on the roster right now since Calhoun was cut. Basically, because of COVID, having three or four levels of backup plans is not a bad idea. But again, not sure if this is because Deiter isn't picking up the Center position, or just needing to have another backup plan. I would think if it was because of Deiter they wouldn't have waited till 5 days before the season starts to address a better backup.Sure doesn't appear that way- unless this is for the PS but...