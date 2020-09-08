Miami Dolphins work out the following offensive lineman

I'm guessing this is all practice squad guys? Deiter should be able to take these guys lunch money pretty easily. He wasn't great last season but he certainly doesn't deserve a cut.
 
Deiter has never played a snap at Center in the NFL (that I'm aware of).

Might be to see who is out there in case Karrass gets hurt, and Deiter sh!ts the bed filling in for him?
 
WCUPUNK said:
Four Cs doesn't provide a vote of confidence in Deiter's development.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I mean bring in one guy you might be excited about to kick the tires like what you did with the LS in case there's a COVID need down the road...but 4??? That seems like at the very least you are not satisfied with what you have now.

Maybe that's the point though....to light a fire under Deiter...not make him think he's won anything...force him to continue to make strides and not be comfortable.

....or they are scared of his early camp center-QB exchanges which resulted in fumbles with Tua and they want to upgrade because he hasn't gotten much better at it.
 
Sounds like business as usual. Bringing guys in and kicking tires. No big deal.
 
Albert Romano said:
Sure doesn't appear that way- unless this is for the PS but...
Click to expand...
Hard to say if this is because Deiter isn't developing or if it's because we don't have a 3rd option on the roster right now since Calhoun was cut. Basically, because of COVID, having three or four levels of backup plans is not a bad idea. But again, not sure if this is because Deiter isn't picking up the Center position, or just needing to have another backup plan. I would think if it was because of Deiter they wouldn't have waited till 5 days before the season starts to address a better backup.
 
Ted Karras signed a 1 year, $3,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $3,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,000,000. In 2020, Karras will earn a base salary of $3,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,000,000.

Karras is a rental. We may keep him... or we may not. If he has a good year, he could be expensive to resign.
 
