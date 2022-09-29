Miami Dominated

Not sure getting 3-4 yards a play for 20 play drives and then getting stuffed when you run out of real estate, is a brag worthy point from Buffalo's prospective. Especially if you watched the game and saw Miami's missed opportunities.



As if fumbling at the 6 yard line and giving us a 3 play TD drive wasn't a factor either.



As if it's our fault Tua ripped 32 and 45 yard throws to Waddle on the same drive and we didn't chew up more clock before. Sorry Skip.



I saw one team that executed its game plan, when it needed to execute it. I saw another team completely on tilt from the 1st quarter on.



I saw Tyreek Hill cramping up a lot and unable to be his full Buffalo-killer self.