 Miami Dominated | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dominated

Serik

Serik

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 11, 2006
Messages
979
Reaction score
479
Age
46
So Skip Bayless along with many other talking heads claim we were Dominated by the Bills based on 90 Plus plays.

Maybe my brain is in a lonely place with the oppositionional view of, if we win with half the plays and more points, isnt that dominant?

To me - it took Buffalo way more plays to try to beat us and still lost. At least this time..
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,483
Reaction score
2,905
Serik said:
So Skip Bayless along with many other talking heads claim we were Dominated by the Bills based on 90 Plus plays.

Maybe my brain is in a lonely place with the oppositionional view of, if we win with half the plays and more points, isnt that dominant?

To me - it took Buffalo way more plays to try to beat us and still lost. At least this time..
Click to expand...
Classic example of you can cherry pick a single stat to fit your narrative.
 
L

Lionstone

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
2,864
Reaction score
2,173
Serik said:
So Skip Bayless along with many other talking heads claim we were Dominated by the Bills based on 90 Plus plays.

Maybe my brain is in a lonely place with the oppositionional view of, if we win with half the plays and more points, isnt that dominant?

To me - it took Buffalo way more plays to try to beat us and still lost. At least this time..
Click to expand...
There is no way that is dominant. Holding the Bills offense to under 7 yards per play is impressive. Being so efficient on offense that you score 21 points on 39 plays is good. There is no way to spring 5 punts being a good thing.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,139
Reaction score
2,367
They did dominate us statistically. But we won. We were not man-handled or anything as such. We made bigger plays with fewer opportunities. If we keep finding different ways to win we will be much like our team from 72.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,413
Reaction score
14,371
Location
Allentown, Pa
Not sure getting 3-4 yards a play for 20 play drives and then getting stuffed when you run out of real estate, is a brag worthy point from Buffalo's prospective. Especially if you watched the game and saw Miami's missed opportunities.

As if fumbling at the 6 yard line and giving us a 3 play TD drive wasn't a factor either.

As if it's our fault Tua ripped 32 and 45 yard throws to Waddle on the same drive and we didn't chew up more clock before. Sorry Skip.

I saw one team that executed its game plan, when it needed to execute it. I saw another team completely on tilt from the 1st quarter on.

I saw Tyreek Hill cramping up a lot and unable to be his full Buffalo-killer self.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,590
Reaction score
38,068
Location
Bahamas
claytonduper said:
They did dominate us statistically. But we won. We were not man-handled or anything as such. We made bigger plays with fewer opportunities. If we keep finding different ways to win we will be much like our team from 72.
Click to expand...
Those stats get skewed when you break it down to 90 plays and only 17 offensive points.

Too much for the likes of Skip Baseless.
 
FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
16,094
Reaction score
5,920
Location
Northern VA
The biggest issues we had were the missed tackles, missed sacks, and dropped INTs. Clean that up and the numbers shift in the other direction.

Ingram missed Allen 3 times on clean sacks alone. Make the plays we're supposed to make and we end most of those drives early.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
10,012
Reaction score
7,855
Age
33
Location
Maine
If Tua and co. had 90 offensive snaps we are scoring 30+ no question. Probably 40.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,923
Reaction score
1,699
Serik said:
So Skip Bayless along with many other talking heads claim we were Dominated by the Bills based on 90 Plus plays.

Maybe my brain is in a lonely place with the oppositionional view of, if we win with half the plays and more points, isnt that dominant?

To me - it took Buffalo way more plays to try to beat us and still lost. At least this time..
Click to expand...
if the fish had held on to a few picks from allen then maybe the time of possession and number of plays and yards etc etc would have been more balanced
but i agree with you that buff had 90 plays and scored only 17
skip bayless is an idiot anyway
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
5,012
Reaction score
8,426
Fun fact: We have the best offense in the league statistically.

They can suck on that.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,096
Reaction score
16,431
Location
NJ
Serik said:
So Skip Bayless along with many other talking heads claim we were Dominated by the Bills based on 90 Plus plays.

Maybe my brain is in a lonely place with the oppositionional view of, if we win with half the plays and more points, isnt that dominant?

To me - it took Buffalo way more plays to try to beat us and still lost. At least this time..
Click to expand...

That is far to complicated for them to figure out, besides there is common sense in what you wrote.

Common sense is not the 1st, 2nd, or even 5th thing they look for when making opinions.

LS9Ra54.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom