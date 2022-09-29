Miami Dominated

Serik
So Skip Bayless along with many other talking heads claim we were Dominated by the Bills based on 90 Plus plays.
Maybe my brain is in a lonely place with the oppositionional view of, if we win with half the plays and more points, isnt that dominant?
To me - it took Buffalo way more plays to try to beat us and still lost. At least this time..
