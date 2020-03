Miami Draft Based Entirely on BPA

Just for fun, this is what Miami's draft would look like (first two rounds), by using BPA approach. Rankings by NFL.Com. I broke ties, but listed the other possibilities in parenthesis.



1. (5) Joe Burrow, QB LSU

1. (18) Andrew Thomas, LT Georgia (Kenneth Murray LB, Oklahoma)

1. (26) Jalen Reagor Wr., Texas Christian (Trevon Diggs, CB Alabama, Clyde Edwards Helaire, RB LSU, Ross Blacklock DL Texas Christian)

2. (39) Marlon Davidson DL, Auburn (Terrell Lewis, Edge Alabama, Raekwon Davis DL Alabama, Lloyd Cushenberry OL, LSU)

2. (56) Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech (Justin Madubulke DT Texas A'M)