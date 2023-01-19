Miami Draft Rumor: Dolphins looking into QB Richardson

Kinda raw is an understatement. He shouldnt have come out in the draft. Needs AT LEAST 1 more year of seasoning.That said, the kid has OFF the charts talent.He would need to sit for at least a year, maybe 2 or more.I'd be shocked if he is still there when we pick in the second round, if he is, you take him and dont look back.Just dont plan to see him play for a couple of years. If you think he competes for a starting job year 1, you are mistaken.If you are patient with him, he will be great.