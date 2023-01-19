 Miami Draft Rumor: Dolphins looking into QB Richardson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Draft Rumor: Dolphins looking into QB Richardson

Wishfishin

Wishfishin

Don’t care for him. He’s an athletic specimen but I don’t like his decision making.
 
jc4005

jc4005

Unbelievable ceiling for this guy, but he needs a lot of work. He consistently throws laser beams ten yards over everyone's heads.
 
A

AyyJayy

Ive heard this too from other sources, why wouldn't you look at him as a developmental insurance policy for Tua. Cant see it happening unless they trade up. He will probably go 1st round. Just cant see this being anything for the dolphins.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Fred Bear said:
He's kinda raw but he has potential
Click to expand...
Kinda raw is an understatement. He shouldnt have come out in the draft. Needs AT LEAST 1 more year of seasoning.

That said, the kid has OFF the charts talent.

He would need to sit for at least a year, maybe 2 or more.

I'd be shocked if he is still there when we pick in the second round, if he is, you take him and dont look back.

Just dont plan to see him play for a couple of years. If you think he competes for a starting job year 1, you are mistaken.

If you are patient with him, he will be great.
 
