Miami getting Waller back this week

adolfan131313
adolfan in cali
Dolphins TE Darren Waller set to return to practice on Wednesday
Coming off their Week 12 bye, the Dolphins are getting a key offensive contributor back on the field this week.
If Waller does play Sunday I think he should help our offense out alot. He seems to be Tuas safety valve not only in the red zone but all the way down the field. Having Waller back will only add to Tuas confidence in the pocket and hopefully keep him off his back foot so mutch and stop playing scared.