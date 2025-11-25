 Miami getting Waller back this week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami getting Waller back this week

sports.yahoo.com

Dolphins TE Darren Waller set to return to practice on Wednesday

Coming off their Week 12 bye, the Dolphins are getting a key offensive contributor back on the field this week.
sports.yahoo.com

If Waller does play Sunday I think he should help our offense out alot. He seems to be Tuas safety valve not only in the red zone but all the way down the field. Having Waller back will only add to Tuas confidence in the pocket and hopefully keep him off his back foot so mutch and stop playing scared.
 
