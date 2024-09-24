 Miami Has a Chris Grier Problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Has a Chris Grier Problem

Dolph N.Fan said:
So many wasted draft picks
so many bad FA signings

all under Grier's watch in some compacity. Never seen a GM constantly rewarded for a qtr of a century playoff drought
Its astonishing how badly he botched this rebuild.

Back in the spring of 2020 we had an embarrassment of draft capital and cap space. He basically had a blank canvas to do whatever he wanted to.

Four and a half years later we are quite possibly in the worst position of any NFL franchise in terms of our salary cap situation, age of the roster, uncertainty at QB and HC.

All we have to show for it was 2 playoff appearances and 0 playoffs wins.
 
sap1993 said:
Miami Has a Chris Grier Problem

Miami Has a Chris Grier Problem and the only way to fix it at this point is to move on from him at the end of the seaosn.
Let me know what you all think. It was painful to write :(
Great write up, my friend. You highlighted one of the biggest problems that I have with Chris Grier: he drafts players for potential instead of drafting players for today. To compound matters, he whiffs on said players a lot.

The poster child of that Grier mantra was Noah Igbinoghene. There’s also Liam Eichenberg, Channing Tindall, Cam Smith, Hunter Long, Ezukanma.

To make matters even worse, when he whiffs on a pick and those players don’t see the field of play, Grier then turns around and signs older injury-prone or washed players in order to cover for his mistakes.

It’s a vicious cycle of failures.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
And just look at some of the big trades he pulled of with teams and what those teams have done since while Miami still spinning its wheels: Tunsil trade with Houston, Houston has tanked, found franchise QB, won a division title and a playoff game, things Miami haven't done in decades and now currently, Houston is closer to a SB than Miami will ever be with Grier. Trade with San Francisco for what ended up being Trey Lance. SF whiffed on that and recovered nicely with the last pic in the draft, have gone to the SB since and Miami still can't beat good teams. Trade up with Philly for Jaylen Waddle (that was still way too much imo but i digress) Philly went to a SB afterward but hey Miami scored 70 on denver.
 
