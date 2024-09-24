Miami Has a Chris Grier Problem
Miami Has a Chris Grier Problem and the only way to fix it at this point is to move on from him at the end of the seaosn.
dolphinstalk.com
Let me know what you all think. It was painful to write
Its astonishing how badly he botched this rebuild.So many wasted draft picks
so many bad FA signings
all under Grier's watch in some compacity. Never seen a GM constantly rewarded for a qtr of a century playoff drought
Miami Has a Chris Grier ProblemMiami Has a Chris Grier Problem and the only way to fix it at this point is to move on from him at the end of the seaosn.dolphinstalk.com
Let me know what you all think. It was painful to write
And just look at some of the big trades he pulled of with teams and what those teams have done since while Miami still spinning its wheels: Tunsil trade with Houston, Houston has tanked, found franchise QB, won a division title and a playoff game, things Miami haven't done in decades and now currently, Houston is closer to a SB than Miami will ever be with Grier. Trade with San Francisco for what ended up being Trey Lance. SF whiffed on that and recovered nicely with the last pic in the draft, have gone to the SB since and Miami still can't beat good teams. Trade up with Philly for Jaylen Waddle (that was still way too much imo but i digress) Philly went to a SB afterward but hey Miami scored 70 on denver.Its astonishing how badly he botched this rebuild.
Back in the spring of 2020 we had an embarrassment of draft capital and cap space. He basically had a blank canvas to do whatever he wanted to.
Four and a half years later we are quite possibly in the worst position of any NFL franchise in terms of our salary cap situation, age of the roster, uncertainty at QB and HC.
All we have to show for it was 2 playoff appearances and 0 playoffs wins.