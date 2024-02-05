Miami has a Josh Allen Problem

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Just finished reading an article about the hiring of Weaver as the new DC.
It mentioned that Weaver needs a better answer against Josh Allen and Buffalo, which is something we've discussed here.
Allen is 11-1 against the Dolphins with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Even though four of the last five games have been separated by one score, the Bills have given Miami problems. The division goes through Buffalo for now.
As a comparison, Allen is 6-5 versus New England with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The question becomes what can Weaver and Miami do differently against Allen and Buffalo?
It mentioned that Weaver needs a better answer against Josh Allen and Buffalo, which is something we've discussed here.
Allen is 11-1 against the Dolphins with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Even though four of the last five games have been separated by one score, the Bills have given Miami problems. The division goes through Buffalo for now.
As a comparison, Allen is 6-5 versus New England with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The question becomes what can Weaver and Miami do differently against Allen and Buffalo?