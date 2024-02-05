 Miami has a Josh Allen Problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami has a Josh Allen Problem

Just finished reading an article about the hiring of Weaver as the new DC.

It mentioned that Weaver needs a better answer against Josh Allen and Buffalo, which is something we've discussed here.

Allen is 11-1 against the Dolphins with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Even though four of the last five games have been separated by one score, the Bills have given Miami problems. The division goes through Buffalo for now.

As a comparison, Allen is 6-5 versus New England with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The question becomes what can Weaver and Miami do differently against Allen and Buffalo?
 
He can do what KC did a few weeks ago, partly. They minimized his game just enough…didn’t stop him, but mitigated.

With who we’ll be missing early on, if we play them early, good luck…he can just dink and dunk all game, running here and there to keep em honest, and we’ll be screwed again. His OL is super-reliable, really helps.

Lots can happen before then however…we’ll see what the off-season brings for both teams.
 
