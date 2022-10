For all the doom and gloom.......and more importantly all of the injuries we have had, I think we are in a decent spot currently. We have Pitts, Detroit and Chicago coming up....all winnable games with hopefully Tua back under center. We could be 6-3 if we can win through that stretch.



There are no sure wins in the NFL. We have an explosive offense when everyone is healthy.....we need to get back to that quickly