Miami has the Dolphins

The Greatest Football Team

We take the ball from goal to goal

Like no one's ever seen

We're in the air, we're on the ground

We're always in control

And when you say Miami

You're talking Super Bowl....







Can we agree that we need to get rid of this sing? lol I hate hearing this song.



Anyone else disagree?



Also, if you can pick a 3rd down intimidation tone, what would it be?