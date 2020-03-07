Miami Herald OL Season Review

meatpardle

meatpardle

Second String
Joined
Jan 9, 2019
Messages
1,037
Reaction score
1,392
Age
41
Location
UK

Here’s the bottom line on Miami’s offensive line: Per PFF, it allowed the third-most sacks (31), the most quarterback hits (54), the most pressures (237) and was partly responsible for a running game that averaged a league worst 3.3 per carry.

There’s a glaring need for at least three new starters - four if Miami moves on from Kilgore. I expect the Dolphins to try to fill at least a couple of those spots in free agency or via the trade market and then seek a starting tackle high in the draft. This will be a high priority all offseason.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom