Miami Herald OL Season Review

Here’s the bottom line on Miami’s offensive line: Per PFF, it allowed the third-most sacks (31), the most quarterback hits (54), the most pressures (237) and was partly responsible for a running game that averaged a league worst 3.3 per carry.



There’s a glaring need for at least three new starters - four if Miami moves on from Kilgore. I expect the Dolphins to try to fill at least a couple of those spots in free agency or via the trade market and then seek a starting tackle high in the draft. This will be a high priority all offseason.