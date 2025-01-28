 Miami hires Aukerman as ST Coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami hires Aukerman as ST Coach

TXFinFan said:
Somehow McDoofus managed to find and hire the only ST Coordinator that might be worse than Crossman. Lol...LMAO...LMFAO even 🤣 🤣 🤣
Click to expand...
I refuse to believe there's a worse ST coach than Crossman. Not possible.

However yeah this hire does not look good to say the least. Just messaged my friend who is a big Titans fan and he just sent me a bunch of laughing emojis.
 
It doesn’t inspire does it?
One of the worst teams in the NFL decided he didn’t cut the mustard and fired him.
And he found his new role in Miami.
Thanks McD
 
Guy was hot garbage for Tennessee. I’ll give McDaniel benefit of the doubt because he’s actually generally done a good job with assistant hires, but oof. If we came up with a list of 15 realistic options, I probably would’ve ranked Aukerman dead last.

Then again, I’m not getting paid millions to make these decisions.
 
