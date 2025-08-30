 Miami Hurricane’s vs Notre Dame | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Hurricane’s vs Notre Dame

El Calebra

El Calebra

Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 6, 2012
Messages
2,068
Reaction score
1,356
Age
69
Location
SC.
I’m not sure this thread is allowed. So remove or move if it’s not allowed.
This is the biggest and most anticipated football game since last season. For me.
I know we have a few Cane fans around here and I bet you’re as excited as I am.
What are your thoughts about this matchup?
Ever since the “Catholics vs Convicts” bullshit I have hated ND.
They start a rookie quarterback but have supposedly best running back in the nation.
We stop their running game we should cruise to victory.
I expect a full house at Hard Rock and rowdy fan base.
What do you guys think? ND fans how do you think this game goes?
Let’s roll Miami just like we did in 2017. I think it was 2017 when we beat the living **** out of them?
Who’s going?
Tomorrow night August 31 at 7:30 is the start of a championship season for my beloved Hurricanes!!!!!
 
Avigatorx said:
Usually the mods let us keep these kind of threads in here for the game and then move it (to the college forums) afterwards. This thread might be a little early, but I know @fishfanmiami Is a huge Cane, so he will probably allow it :)
Click to expand...
Yes I know he is. Early? The game is tomorrow night.
Thanks brother
 
El Calebra said:
I’m not sure this thread is allowed. So remove or move if it’s not allowed.
This is the biggest and most anticipated football game since last season. For me.
I know we have a few Cane fans around here and I bet you’re as excited as I am.
What are your thoughts about this matchup?
Ever since the “Catholics vs Convicts” bullshit I have hated ND.
They start a rookie quarterback but have supposedly best running back in the nation.
We stop their running game we should cruise to victory.
I expect a full house at Hard Rock and rowdy fan base.
What do you guys think? ND fans how do you think this game goes?
Let’s roll Miami just like we did in 2017. I think it was 2017 when we beat the living **** out of them?
Who’s going?
Tomorrow night August 31 at 7:30 is the start of a championship season for my beloved Hurricanes!!!!!
Click to expand...
need to see if beck is the real deal or not. the cavinder dumped his ass, she didn't think so!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom