Miami Hurricane’s vs Notre Dame

I’m not sure this thread is allowed. So remove or move if it’s not allowed.

This is the biggest and most anticipated football game since last season. For me.

I know we have a few Cane fans around here and I bet you’re as excited as I am.

What are your thoughts about this matchup?

Ever since the “Catholics vs Convicts” bullshit I have hated ND.

They start a rookie quarterback but have supposedly best running back in the nation.

We stop their running game we should cruise to victory.

I expect a full house at Hard Rock and rowdy fan base.

What do you guys think? ND fans how do you think this game goes?

Let’s roll Miami just like we did in 2017. I think it was 2017 when we beat the living **** out of them?

Who’s going?

Tomorrow night August 31 at 7:30 is the start of a championship season for my beloved Hurricanes!!!!!