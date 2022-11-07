Miami improves from #11 to #4 in PFF midseason roster rankings

DolfanDaveInMI
- Apr 26, 2003
- 4,197
- 576
- Holt, MI
Midseason 2022 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses and X factors for every starting lineup
The Buffalo Bills take the top spot in our midseason roster rankings update, with a handful of teams making significant leaps from the preseason.
www.pff.com
4. MIAMI DOLPHINS — PRESEASON RANK (11)Biggest strength: Wide receiver. Tyreek Hill might break the single-season receiving yards record without needing the additional 17th game. That’s how uber-productive he’s been through nine games despite catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson for an extended period of time. Jaylen Waddle and Hill have a legitimate case as the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, currently ranking first and third, respectively, in yards per route run on the season.
Biggest weakness: Right side of the offensive line. Miami has gotten great play out of free agent additions in tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams, but injuries and poor performance have kept the right side of the offensive line a problem. The right side, which is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside, has a 56.3 pass-blocking grade that ranks 26th in the NFL.
X factor for second half: The Dolphins acquired edge defender Bradley Chubb with a first-round pick at the deadline and promptly signed him to a five-year, $110 million extension. Miami once again struggled to generate a consistent pass rush against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, which is why the team went out and got Chubb. So as he gets acclimated to the defense, he needs to help push the unit to the point where it can get home with just four rushers.