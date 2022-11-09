 Miami in 1st after Browns game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami in 1st after Browns game?

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,299
Reaction score
16,966
Location
NJ
Considering Allen's Injury, and playing a dangerous Vikings team, along with the Jets on bye this week, officially the Dolphins could very well be in 1st this week if they win.

Miami needs very much to win against the Browns, then start to seriously get as healthy as they can, because they could control their own destiny, and after the Texan game, it won't be a cake walk to take the East.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,585
Reaction score
10,275
Case is the best backup in the league imo, and the vikings are only a good team, not a very good team.
 
