Miami in 1st after Browns game?

Considering Allen's Injury, and playing a dangerous Vikings team, along with the Jets on bye this week, officially the Dolphins could very well be in 1st this week if they win.
Miami needs very much to win against the Browns, then start to seriously get as healthy as they can, because they could control their own destiny, and after the Texan game, it won't be a cake walk to take the East.
