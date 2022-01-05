 Miami in DEC/JAN W/Playoffs on the Line Since 2000 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami in DEC/JAN W/Playoffs on the Line Since 2000

2002- All Miami had to do was beat the 4-10 Vikings and the 8-7 Patriots on road. Miami lost both miss the playoffs at 9-7

2008- Miami actually came through for once and won @ KC 38-31 & @ NYJ 24-17 to win the East.

2009- Win their last 3 games and they're in the playoffs: Proceeds to lose @TEN 27-24 (OT), & HOU & PIT at home 27-20 and 30-24 respectively to miss the playoffs at 7-9

2013-Win last 2 games vs the Jets and Bills and you're in the playoffs, Miami only manages a combined 7 pts loses 19-0 @ BUF, lose at home to the Jets 20-7. Mind you Miami only had to win ONE of those games to make the playoffs.

2017- Win last 3 and in, Miami loses @BUF 24-16, @ KC 29-13, vs BUF 22-16

2020- Win @ BUF and in. Miami crushed 56-26

2021-Win @ TEN and vs NE and in. Miami bashed 34-3 in TEN didn't even make it to the NE.

A lot of these losses on the road in the elements. QB play abysmal in every single one of these losses. Defenses never showed up in a lot of these games as well despite supposedly being the strength of the team.

My questions are:

Why is Miami not more equipped to play a late December game on the road? You know the league is going to have you in NE or BUF late in the season every year.

Why can't the defense ever show up when the stakes are raised? Not enough leaders to play under pressure?
 
There have been so many regime changes that I don't think you can pinpoint one issue across all those years.

In my opinion they all have two things in common. Coaching staffs who aren't great with gameplan, and poor QB play.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
There have been so many regime changes that I don't think you can pinpoint one issue across all those years.

In my opinion they all have two things in common. Coaching staffs who aren't great with gameplan, and poor QB play.
Even in the late 90s, early 00s the defenses always folded when needed most.
 
Yeah..I often think of common denominators during the decades of epic fail. Only thing I can come up w is piss poor ownership. Both Huizenga and Ross clueless at putting together the right people to enable a top tier football program.

Frustrating as it wasn’t for lack of trying. Even Saban and Parcells failed here. Saban because he didn’t belong in the NFL, and Parcells because he didn’t give a **** anymore.
 
phinman1 said:
Yeah..I often think of common denominators during the decades of epic fail. Only thing I can come up w is piss poor ownership. Both Huizenga and Ross clueless at putting together the right people to enable a top tier football program.

Frustrating as it wasn’t for lack of trying. Even Sabin and Parcells failed here. Saban because he didn’t belong in the NFL, and Parcells because he didn’t give a **** anymore.
To be fair, I dont think most owners know what they are looking for I the FO and even if they do, it doesn't mean someone great is available.

Granted, over 30 years you'd think we'd get it right once...but there are 32 GM positions and to be a top team you're looking for someone in the top 10 of an already selective group.

It's really not as easy as "hire good football people!" because if it was, every team in the NFL would be winning and that isn't possible.
 
phinman1 said:
Yeah..I often think of common denominators during the decades of epic fail. Only thing I can come up w is piss poor ownership. Both Huizenga and Ross clueless at putting together the right people to enable a top tier football program.

Frustrating as it wasn’t for lack of trying. Even Saban and Parcells failed here. Saban because he didn’t belong in the NFL, and Parcells because he didn’t give a **** anymore.
And scouting, not enough elite players found.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
To be fair, I dont think most owners know what they are looking for I the FO and even if they do, it doesn't mean someone great is available.

Granted, over 30 years you'd think we'd get it right once...but there are 32 GM positions and to be a top team you're looking for someone in the top 10 of an already selective group.

It's really not as easy as "hire good football people!" because if it was, every team in the NFL would be winning and that isn't possible.
Understood…but our owners have been particularly bad. Only us, Cincy and the Lions haven’t won a playoff game in 2 decades. Likely…it’ll be just us and the Lions after this year. We will be the second most pitiful organization in the NFL in the last two decades.
 
Yeah I mean we haven’t been able to create a solid team in this whole time, the years of good defenses with piss poor offenses is the consistent thing in common. It’s not a coincidence the only times we succeeded was 2008 when we had Ricky and Ronnie running the wildcat. Coincidentally Pennington was our qb which I think is a good comparison for Tua although I think Tua’s ceiling is much higher if given proper weapons. Build a solid run game like we had in 2008 and with this defense your a playoff team.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
one person in the front office has been around for all of those: Grier
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
You forgot 2016 just to keep it fair. But overall it’s been QB play more than anything. We haven’t had a great QB since Marino. Gonna lose those games when you don’t have a guy that is top 10. Hope Tua can be that guy.
 
royalshank said:
You forgot 2016 just to keep it fair. But overall it’s been QB play more than anything. We haven’t had a great QB since Marino. Gonna lose those games when you don’t have a guy that is top 10. Hope Tua can be that guy.
Yeah 2016 they did win their games late but they had a cushion so they could afford a loss as they lost their last game of the season 35-14 to NE but still made the playoffs.
 
