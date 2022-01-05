Miami in DEC/JAN W/Playoffs on the Line Since 2000

2002- All Miami had to do was beat the 4-10 Vikings and the 8-7 Patriots on road. Miami lost both miss the playoffs at 9-7



2008- Miami actually came through for once and won @ KC 38-31 & @ NYJ 24-17 to win the East.



2009- Win their last 3 games and they're in the playoffs: Proceeds to lose @TEN 27-24 (OT), & HOU & PIT at home 27-20 and 30-24 respectively to miss the playoffs at 7-9



2013-Win last 2 games vs the Jets and Bills and you're in the playoffs, Miami only manages a combined 7 pts loses 19-0 @ BUF, lose at home to the Jets 20-7. Mind you Miami only had to win ONE of those games to make the playoffs.



2017- Win last 3 and in, Miami loses @BUF 24-16, @ KC 29-13, vs BUF 22-16



2020- Win @ BUF and in. Miami crushed 56-26



2021-Win @ TEN and vs NE and in. Miami bashed 34-3 in TEN didn't even make it to the NE.



A lot of these losses on the road in the elements. QB play abysmal in every single one of these losses. Defenses never showed up in a lot of these games as well despite supposedly being the strength of the team.



My questions are:



Why is Miami not more equipped to play a late December game on the road? You know the league is going to have you in NE or BUF late in the season every year.



Why can't the defense ever show up when the stakes are raised? Not enough leaders to play under pressure?