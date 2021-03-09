 Miami Interested In Golladay | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Interested In Golladay

S

Sean0617

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 12, 2004
Messages
97
Reaction score
12

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are "expected to show considerable interest" in free agent Kenny Golladay.​

Beasley is also reporting that "one league source went so far as to predict Golladay ends up either with the Dolphins or the Giants." The Lions' surprising decision to let Golladay walk has let a special talent loose on the open market, one who should drive an immense bidding war. On the rise with a young quarterback and money to burn, the Dolphins check all the boxes for an appealing free agent destination.

If Robinson is not tagged who would you rather have or would you be content with either.......Also If we end up with one of them would that change your approach in the draft or are you still thinking we should take 1 of the top 3 wide receivers?
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
610
Reaction score
380
Sean0617 said:

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are "expected to show considerable interest" in free agent Kenny Golladay.​

Beasley is also reporting that "one league source went so far as to predict Golladay ends up either with the Dolphins or the Giants." The Lions' surprising decision to let Golladay walk has let a special talent loose on the open market, one who should drive an immense bidding war. On the rise with a young quarterback and money to burn, the Dolphins check all the boxes for an appealing free agent destination.

If Robinson is not tagged who would you rather have or would you be content with either.......Also If we end up with one of them would that change your approach in the draft or are you still thinking we should take 1 of the top 3 wide receivers?
Click to expand...
Golladay is the WR we need. With Robinson and Godwin getting tagged, his price just went up. This dude is a stud.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
17,488
Reaction score
8,000
Location
NE, Indiana
Ehhhh..... he’s a good player but idk about the cost and a bit redundant to Parker/Preston
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,232
Reaction score
1,134
If he can stay healthy I'd be very interested in Golladay
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,013
Reaction score
5,016
I'm not paying more than $7.5mill py for this guy in this market personally. Middle of the road kind of receiver in my book.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,113
Reaction score
1,722
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Would not be a fan of breaking the bank for any WR especially one that’s often injured. Reminds me of another guy we already have.
 
S

Sean0617

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 12, 2004
Messages
97
Reaction score
12
its a shame robinson got tagged as I prefer him to golladay, I can already see week 6 next year and we have preston, golladay and parker all questionable with injuries......Dont wanna be in that boat.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,442
Reaction score
4,021
I am hunk he’ll be north of 12/yr no?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom