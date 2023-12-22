 “Miami is a fake Gucci bag, but the Cowboys are a real one” - Colin Cowherd | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

“Miami is a fake Gucci bag, but the Cowboys are a real one” - Colin Cowherd

I don't watch this blowhard, does he ever own being wrong or just glaze over it and move on? Always wondered what happens when these idiots make such bold predictions and are wrong.
 
Cowboys may be a good, douche bag, I mean, guchi bag, but how did that help them in Buffalo, not following that.....🤣
 
I don't watch this blowhard, does he ever own being wrong or just glaze over it and move on? Always wondered what happens when these idiots make such bold predictions and are wrong.
Nothing. Absolutely nothing happens.
 
Nothing. Absolutely nothing happens.
So they even address it? I assume they would have to bring up the game. That's hilarious how you could brazenly be so wrong and just ignore that fact and still have a job. Worse than a weatherman.
 
He is setting up his next week worth of shows.

If he is right, he gets to spend the rest of the year telling everyone how he was right and how the Dolphins and Tua suck.

If he is wrong, he gets to tell everyone how bad the Cowboys are if they cant even beat the Dolphins.

All he needs are people to watch his show and he wins.
 
