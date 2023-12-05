Miami just beats team's they're supposed to?

tay0365
Hmmm...To the Genius media that continue bringing up Miami only beating teams with a losing records as Miami being limited, I have a question...Do all the so called better teams then Miami still look better after losing to inferior teams?
Chiefs lose to Broncos, and Packers.
Eagles lose to Rogersless Jets.
49ers lose to Vikings, and Bengals.
Cowboys lost to Cardinals.
Bills lost to Jets, Pats, Bengals, Broncos
OH, and now -NEWSFLASH-
Jaguars lose to the Burrowless Bengals.
Wonder if the story continues, or they start talking more about how other then Miami and Baltimore, how inconsistent against teams they should beat, those teams up there are.
Miami now controls their own destiny...If you're not getting excited, check your blood pressure, you may be dying, or about to pass-out.
