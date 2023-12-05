 Miami just beats team's they're supposed to? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami just beats team's they're supposed to?

Hmmm...To the Genius media that continue bringing up Miami only beating teams with a losing records as Miami being limited, I have a question...Do all the so called better teams then Miami still look better after losing to inferior teams?

Chiefs lose to Broncos, and Packers.
Eagles lose to Rogersless Jets.
49ers lose to Vikings, and Bengals.
Cowboys lost to Cardinals.
Bills lost to Jets, Pats, Bengals, Broncos

OH, and now -NEWSFLASH-
Jaguars lose to the Burrowless Bengals.

Wonder if the story continues, or they start talking more about how other then Miami and Baltimore, how inconsistent against teams they should beat, those teams up there are.

Miami now controls their own destiny...If you're not getting excited, check your blood pressure, you may be dying, or about to pass-out.
 
It will continue until Miami beats a strong team. 3 such opportunities before season's end. That simple.
 
This is a completely undervalued aspect of our season so far. We have not suffered a “bad” loss this season. Each game we lost, we were underdogs and expected to lose. Would it have been nice to win one or two of those games? Absolutely. But we are 9-0 in the games we SHOULD have won. I don’t think there is another team in the NFL that can say that. The Ravens lost to the Colts at home.
 
ForksPhin said:
This is a completely undervalued aspect of our season so far. We have not suffered a “bad” loss this season. Each game we lost, we were underdogs and expected to lose. Would it have been nice to win one or two of those games? Absolutely. But we are 9-0 in the games we SHOULD have won. I don’t think there is another team in the NFL that can say that. The Ravens lost to the Colts at home.
Yep...I believe we are 9-3 vs the spread too. Pretty wild. Going to be an exciting and interesting last 5 weeks of ball. We just need to bump that trend by a game or two and we're looking very good for the playoffs.
 
yeah, I wish miami beat good teams and I think they will. But this is a different miami team and so refreshing. How many years in the past did miami play down to competition and lose to teams they should beat? That's been that way for so long for miami. Finally wins game they should and has been crushing weaker teams too which is also a sign of a good team too
 
Imagine a record of 15-3 in only McDaniel's 2nd year? It's very possible!

It's all very exciting!

55c8a0ca70.jpg
 
ForksPhin said:
Let’s get to 10-3 with another win over a team we should beat on next Monday night.
I'm surprised they haven't flexed this game out of the Monday night slot, yet I can see why they haven't, too.

Miami is finally going to shine in prime time! 70-burger incoming?
 
ForksPhin said:
Let’s get to 10-3 with another win over a team we should beat on next Monday night.
I hope miami has a field day vs titans. After seeing the colts titans game, there's no reason miami should not torch them with deep passes. I was gardner and the wrs launching deep passes and tds left and right vs titans. I'm thinking, colts are doing this, then damn wait until Tua launches to hill and waddle. Titans were getting burned deep with gardner and whoever their wr is. Wait until a better qb with Tua and Hill the best wrs in the league is going deep. Seems like a great chance to torch them or hopefully waddle catches passes and could be huge for them or run game with how deep they really probably play off
 
