Miami meets with OT Jalen Rivers

He's looked really good so far in Mobile. Specifically at Guard. Easily has bumped up a round or too. Might not make it to the 4th.
 
Might sneak into the back end of day 2 now. Lots of momentum. The position versatility is huge with Rivers. I think he’s an NFL guard.

Good player. One of the reasons why I wouldn’t invest 13 overall in a guard. You SHOULD be able to find really solid starters there on day 2. More Robert Hunt, less Liam Eichenberg please and thanks.
 
Michael Scott said:
I agree about his versatility being a huge plus.
 
E30M3 said:
Love me some swingers! Keep em coming!
LOLOLOLOLOL 😂 😂 😂
 
Makes sense this staff would want to bargain shop at the O line again and hope for the best.

Ughh!! Just make the boring pick already and be done with that position for years
 
