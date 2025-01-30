Miami meets with OT Jalen Rivers

dolfan91
Potential day 3 target. Can play multiple positions. A great swing tackle candidate, who can also play OG.
I agree about his versatility being a huge plus.Might sneak into the back end of day 2 now. Lots of momentum. The position versatility is huge with Rivers. I think he’s an NFL guard.
Good player. One of the reasons why I wouldn’t invest 13 overall in a guard. You SHOULD be able to find really solid starters there on day 2. More Robert Hunt, less Liam Eichenberg please and thanks.