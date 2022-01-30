 Miami Offered Multiple 1sts for Burrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Offered Multiple 1sts for Burrow

I did a search but could not find this posted. if I missed it please delete mods

https://www.nfl.com/news/dolphins-w...ltiple-first-round-picks-in-2020-nfl-draft-fo

"When the Bengals landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they never wavered on who they wanted. Despite some public statements, they never considered a trade, and their actions showed it.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the talks, the Dolphins called Cincinnati and attempted to trade for the selection that wound up being LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The call was quick, and the member of the Bengals brass who picked up the phone quickly hung up.

No interest at all."

Continued on site.
 
For the Tua haters who complain they should have got Burrow. Well they tried and were refused so people can move on now and get behind Tua
 
