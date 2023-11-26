Miami OL snap counts

brumdog44
Club Member
For the season, number of snaps taken by our OL (there have been 718 plays):
Austin Jackson 710 (99% of offensive snaps)
Robert Hunt 453 (63%)
Liam Eichenberg 446 (62%)
Kendall Lamm 440 (61%)
Connor Williams 430 (60%)
Isiah Wynn 392 (55%)
Lester Cotton 330 (46%)
Terron Armstead 260 (36%)
Robert Jones 105 (15%)
Kion Smith 26 (3%)
So that's 10 lineman that have taken snaps. Wynn is on IR and Armstead is up the air for when he could come back, so that leaves 8. Part of the reason I'm not that concerned with Armstead's injury is that we've basically played without him most of the year. Obviously we are better with him, but we've played games with multiple guys out. Should be getting Hunt back next game which would be an OL of Lamm, Hunt, Williams, Eich or Cotton (guessing Eich), and Jackson. That would leave a bench of Cotton, Jones and Smith -- assuming Jones is back next game.
