Miami Opens Up as -3 Favorites @ Detroit

Yes.


Take the rust off.....

Tua/Hill and Waddle are going to shred that defense.

They will cover and more.

My guess is, we have the offensive game we thought we were going to have last night during the 1st quarter.
 
Goff look horrible vs Dallas. Hopefully he keeps that up
 
Not too sure if Swift is playing, I assume so. St. Brown was in concussion protocol, but I think he as out similar to Teddy.
They are such a confusing team. Will power drives them, so if we can score a few early, a better chance to cave in, let's say than the steelers.
 
The Cowboys have a much better defense than the Dolphins. Goff looked really good at the start of the season. I think this game could be a shootout.
 
