Miami Opens Up as -3 Favorites @ Detroit

Miami -3. O/U is 50
I'm thinking miami covers that
Goff look horrible vs Dallas. Hopefully he keeps that up
Take the rust off.....
Tua/Hill and Waddle are going to shred that defense.
They will cover and more.
My guess is, we have the offensive game we thought we were going to have last night during the 1st quarter.
The Cowboys have a much better defense than the Dolphins. Goff looked really good at the start of the season. I think this game could be a shootout.Goff look horrible vs Dallas. Hopefully he keeps that up