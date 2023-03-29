Miami papers

When I lived in Miami a very long time ago the Miami Herald was the best newspaper. The Sun Sentinel was also good.

Those are the two I remember the best. There were others.

Back then we did not have all the news outlets at our fingertips and now get most all of our information online.

We had a publication back then called the "Dolphin Digest". A weekly publication during the season. It was a subscriber type thing. They mailed it to your home. Then later on you could read it online.

It was my favorite thing to get in the mail. I don't think they are still in business?