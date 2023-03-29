 Miami papers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami papers

Hi guys, just asking opinions.
I can pay for one of the papers that cover us, which one should I pick?
And are they worth starting in the off season?
 
When I lived in Miami a very long time ago the Miami Herald was the best newspaper. The Sun Sentinel was also good.
Those are the two I remember the best. There were others.
Back then we did not have all the news outlets at our fingertips and now get most all of our information online.
We had a publication back then called the "Dolphin Digest". A weekly publication during the season. It was a subscriber type thing. They mailed it to your home. Then later on you could read it online.
It was my favorite thing to get in the mail. I don't think they are still in business?
 
