Miami PFF grades post week 2

brumdog44
Club Member
PFF grades through two games, FWIW
Tua, QB 66.3 (16th of 33)
Thompson, QB 43.9
Hill, WR 72 (22nd of 107)
Waddle, WR 71.7 (24th of 107)
DBose, WR 53.8 (87th of 107)
Chosen, WR 51.8
Berrios, WR 49.5 (98th of 107)
Achane, HB 78.3 (5th of 47)
Wilson, HB 69.5
Mostert, HB 58.2
Wright, HB 57.7
Hill, TE 65 (20th of 69)
Smith, TE 59.6 (34th of 69)
Conner, TE 52.4
Smythe, TE 32.7 (69th of 69)
Brewer, C 74.6 (5th of 33)
Eichenberg, G 75.7 (13th of 68)
Cotton, G 58.2
Jones, G 56.2 (52nd of 68)
Armstead, T 84.5 (4th of 68)
Lamm, T 73.2
Jackson, T 49.5 (61st of 68)
Fuller, CB 69.9 (26th of 98)
Duck, CB 66.8
Ramsey, CB 54.7 (78th of 98)
Kohou, CB 34.3 (98th of 98)
Holland, S 63.8 (39th of 78)
Neal, S 61.2
Campbell, S 52.3
Poyer, S 45.5 (71st of 78)
Brooks, LB 81.3 (7th of 77)
Long, LB 70.4 (24th of 77)
Hand, DI 67.8 (24th of 115)
Campbell, DI 66.6 (27th of 115)
Sieler DI 65.5 (31st of 115)
Pili, DI 48.4
Jones, DI 44.9
Robinson, DE 75.0 (22nd of 114)
Bell, DE 68.9 (29th of 114)
Phillips, DE 59.9 (65th of 114)
Ogbah, DE 56.3 (80th of 114)
Sanders, K 64.6
Bailey, P 79.1 (4th of 28)
Tua, QB 66.3 (16th of 33)
Thompson, QB 43.9
Hill, WR 72 (22nd of 107)
Waddle, WR 71.7 (24th of 107)
DBose, WR 53.8 (87th of 107)
Chosen, WR 51.8
Berrios, WR 49.5 (98th of 107)
Achane, HB 78.3 (5th of 47)
Wilson, HB 69.5
Mostert, HB 58.2
Wright, HB 57.7
Hill, TE 65 (20th of 69)
Smith, TE 59.6 (34th of 69)
Conner, TE 52.4
Smythe, TE 32.7 (69th of 69)
Brewer, C 74.6 (5th of 33)
Eichenberg, G 75.7 (13th of 68)
Cotton, G 58.2
Jones, G 56.2 (52nd of 68)
Armstead, T 84.5 (4th of 68)
Lamm, T 73.2
Jackson, T 49.5 (61st of 68)
Fuller, CB 69.9 (26th of 98)
Duck, CB 66.8
Ramsey, CB 54.7 (78th of 98)
Kohou, CB 34.3 (98th of 98)
Holland, S 63.8 (39th of 78)
Neal, S 61.2
Campbell, S 52.3
Poyer, S 45.5 (71st of 78)
Brooks, LB 81.3 (7th of 77)
Long, LB 70.4 (24th of 77)
Hand, DI 67.8 (24th of 115)
Campbell, DI 66.6 (27th of 115)
Sieler DI 65.5 (31st of 115)
Pili, DI 48.4
Jones, DI 44.9
Robinson, DE 75.0 (22nd of 114)
Bell, DE 68.9 (29th of 114)
Phillips, DE 59.9 (65th of 114)
Ogbah, DE 56.3 (80th of 114)
Sanders, K 64.6
Bailey, P 79.1 (4th of 28)