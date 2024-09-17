 Miami PFF grades post week 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami PFF grades post week 2

PFF grades through two games, FWIW

Tua, QB 66.3 (16th of 33)
Thompson, QB 43.9
Hill, WR 72 (22nd of 107)
Waddle, WR 71.7 (24th of 107)
DBose, WR 53.8 (87th of 107)
Chosen, WR 51.8
Berrios, WR 49.5 (98th of 107)
Achane, HB 78.3 (5th of 47)
Wilson, HB 69.5
Mostert, HB 58.2
Wright, HB 57.7
Hill, TE 65 (20th of 69)
Smith, TE 59.6 (34th of 69)
Conner, TE 52.4
Smythe, TE 32.7 (69th of 69)
Brewer, C 74.6 (5th of 33)
Eichenberg, G 75.7 (13th of 68)
Cotton, G 58.2
Jones, G 56.2 (52nd of 68)
Armstead, T 84.5 (4th of 68)
Lamm, T 73.2
Jackson, T 49.5 (61st of 68)


Fuller, CB 69.9 (26th of 98)
Duck, CB 66.8
Ramsey, CB 54.7 (78th of 98)
Kohou, CB 34.3 (98th of 98)
Holland, S 63.8 (39th of 78)
Neal, S 61.2
Campbell, S 52.3
Poyer, S 45.5 (71st of 78)
Brooks, LB 81.3 (7th of 77)
Long, LB 70.4 (24th of 77)
Hand, DI 67.8 (24th of 115)
Campbell, DI 66.6 (27th of 115)
Sieler DI 65.5 (31st of 115)
Pili, DI 48.4
Jones, DI 44.9
Robinson, DE 75.0 (22nd of 114)
Bell, DE 68.9 (29th of 114)
Phillips, DE 59.9 (65th of 114)
Ogbah, DE 56.3 (80th of 114)

Sanders, K 64.6
Bailey, P 79.1 (4th of 28)
 
SeasonsMusic said:
Wow our team is looking awful.
Big problem I see is good managers don’t award big contracts to old players and first rounders that after 4 years still play garbage quality football. Also not to injury prone players that no matter how good they are they just can’t stay on the Field. Ramsey CB, Jackson OT and Armstead OT are those kind of bad contracts that just evidence the poor job Grier does. Also Poyer is done, Jones has not grown (and injured), and we just need a third WR since ever!
 
Kohou is really bad. He’s been the weak spot in our defense since last season. He was a nice story as a rookie, but he’s literally the worst coverage nickel in the NFL.
 
Pleasant surprises in Jordyn Brooks and Eichenberg. Honestly, I can only think of one play in two weeks where Eich got really pushed back in the pocket. Will say that so far I have been very wrong about Robert Jones whom I thought would turn out to be a good starter.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Kohou is really bad. He’s been the weak spot in our defense since last season. He was a nice story as a rookie, but he’s literally the worst coverage nickel in the NFL.
Kohou had a really good rookie year and has been regressing since. Still pretty much getting playing time because of what they saw as a rookie. Truth is that Needham has outplayed him when he's been healthy but Needham never seems healthy.
 
