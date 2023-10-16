Miami PFF ratings through week 6

brumdog44
Active Roster
Tua, QB 86.3 4th of 33 (+2.3)
Hill, WR 94.7 1st of 112 (+0.9)
Waddle, WR 80.4 17th of 112 (+0.3)
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 70.1 43rd of 112 (+0.2)
Wilson, WR 58.1 80th of 112 (-3.9)
EZ, WR 60.3
Claypool, WR (53.3 95th of 112)
Achane, HB 93.6 1st of 54
Mostert, HB 89.5 2nd of 54 (+8.7)
Ahmed, HB 68.1 (-0.2)
Ingold, FB 54.8 6th of 10 (-1.4)
Smythe, TE 50.9 53rd of 68 (+0.3)
Williams, C 77.2 6th of 38
Eichenberg, C 31.8 38th of 38 (+7.2)
Hunt, G 71.5 11th of 79 (-2.3)
Wynn, G 48.4 65th of 79 (+0.3)
Armstead, T 78.4
Lamm, T 68.4 30th of 74 (-0.1)
Jackson, T 61.2 43rd of 74 (-4.9)
Bethel, CB 75.9 18th of 111 (+1.1)
Kohou, CB 67.5 40th of 111 (-0.4)
Howard, CB 53.3 85th of 111 (+0.5)
Apple, CB 51.7 88th of 111 (-4.4)
Holland, S 90.9 2nd of 85 (-0.4)
Elliott, S 78.3 8th of 85 (+1.5)
Jones, S 62.6 (+2.4)
Long, LB 69.4 31st of 82 (-1.2)
Riley, LB 61.4 (+4.9)
Baker, LB 57.5 63rd of 82 (+3.1)
Wilkins, DI 85.0 10th of 121 (+0.1)
Sieler, DI 63.6 49th of 121 (+0.1)
Davis, DI 48.5 93rd of 121 (-8.3)
Van Ginkel, Edge 90.0 8th of 110 (+0.1)
Chubb, Edge 81.6 16th of 110 (+6.2)
Phillips, Edge 59.5 79th of 110 (+2.4
Ogbah, Edge 41.7 105th of 110 (-6.1)
Hill, WR 94.7 1st of 112 (+0.9)
Waddle, WR 80.4 17th of 112 (+0.3)
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 70.1 43rd of 112 (+0.2)
Wilson, WR 58.1 80th of 112 (-3.9)
EZ, WR 60.3
Claypool, WR (53.3 95th of 112)
Achane, HB 93.6 1st of 54
Mostert, HB 89.5 2nd of 54 (+8.7)
Ahmed, HB 68.1 (-0.2)
Ingold, FB 54.8 6th of 10 (-1.4)
Smythe, TE 50.9 53rd of 68 (+0.3)
Williams, C 77.2 6th of 38
Eichenberg, C 31.8 38th of 38 (+7.2)
Hunt, G 71.5 11th of 79 (-2.3)
Wynn, G 48.4 65th of 79 (+0.3)
Armstead, T 78.4
Lamm, T 68.4 30th of 74 (-0.1)
Jackson, T 61.2 43rd of 74 (-4.9)
Bethel, CB 75.9 18th of 111 (+1.1)
Kohou, CB 67.5 40th of 111 (-0.4)
Howard, CB 53.3 85th of 111 (+0.5)
Apple, CB 51.7 88th of 111 (-4.4)
Holland, S 90.9 2nd of 85 (-0.4)
Elliott, S 78.3 8th of 85 (+1.5)
Jones, S 62.6 (+2.4)
Long, LB 69.4 31st of 82 (-1.2)
Riley, LB 61.4 (+4.9)
Baker, LB 57.5 63rd of 82 (+3.1)
Wilkins, DI 85.0 10th of 121 (+0.1)
Sieler, DI 63.6 49th of 121 (+0.1)
Davis, DI 48.5 93rd of 121 (-8.3)
Van Ginkel, Edge 90.0 8th of 110 (+0.1)
Chubb, Edge 81.6 16th of 110 (+6.2)
Phillips, Edge 59.5 79th of 110 (+2.4
Ogbah, Edge 41.7 105th of 110 (-6.1)