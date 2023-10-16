 Miami PFF ratings through week 6 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami PFF ratings through week 6

Tua, QB 86.3 4th of 33 (+2.3)

Hill, WR 94.7 1st of 112 (+0.9)
Waddle, WR 80.4 17th of 112 (+0.3)
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 70.1 43rd of 112 (+0.2)
Wilson, WR 58.1 80th of 112 (-3.9)
EZ, WR 60.3
Claypool, WR (53.3 95th of 112)

Achane, HB 93.6 1st of 54
Mostert, HB 89.5 2nd of 54 (+8.7)
Ahmed, HB 68.1 (-0.2)

Ingold, FB 54.8 6th of 10 (-1.4)

Smythe, TE 50.9 53rd of 68 (+0.3)

Williams, C 77.2 6th of 38
Eichenberg, C 31.8 38th of 38 (+7.2)

Hunt, G 71.5 11th of 79 (-2.3)
Wynn, G 48.4 65th of 79 (+0.3)

Armstead, T 78.4
Lamm, T 68.4 30th of 74 (-0.1)
Jackson, T 61.2 43rd of 74 (-4.9)

Bethel, CB 75.9 18th of 111 (+1.1)
Kohou, CB 67.5 40th of 111 (-0.4)
Howard, CB 53.3 85th of 111 (+0.5)
Apple, CB 51.7 88th of 111 (-4.4)

Holland, S 90.9 2nd of 85 (-0.4)
Elliott, S 78.3 8th of 85 (+1.5)
Jones, S 62.6 (+2.4)

Long, LB 69.4 31st of 82 (-1.2)
Riley, LB 61.4 (+4.9)
Baker, LB 57.5 63rd of 82 (+3.1)

Wilkins, DI 85.0 10th of 121 (+0.1)
Sieler, DI 63.6 49th of 121 (+0.1)
Davis, DI 48.5 93rd of 121 (-8.3)


Van Ginkel, Edge 90.0 8th of 110 (+0.1)
Chubb, Edge 81.6 16th of 110 (+6.2)
Phillips, Edge 59.5 79th of 110 (+2.4
Ogbah, Edge 41.7 105th of 110 (-6.1)
 
did tua have a perfect QB rating yesterday (158.3 or whatever it is)?

seems like 21 of 31 for for 262 and 3 TDs, 0 ints would do it, no?
 
126.0 QB rating yesterday. For the year he has a 114.1 QB rating (#1 in the league).
QBR of 76.8 yesterday. Perfect would be 100. For the year he has a 74.8 QBR (3rd in the league, best is 77.0).
I don't have his PFF single game rating from yesterday but it would have been in the neighborhood of 93 to 94. For the year he's at 86.3 (4th in the league; league high is 90.4)
 
Lol @ all of us clamoring all off season for running backs when we had the 1st and 2nd ranked RB's the whole time.

Season 3 Wall GIF by The Simpsons
 
That perfect QB rating is the stupidest thing in Football.

What if a guy goes 30 for 30 with 30 TD's passes?

Is that better than perfect?


:shrug::shrug::shrug:
 
