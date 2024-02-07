 Miami Players Who Could Elevate their Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Players Who Could Elevate their Games

There's some exciting young talent on this football team, and quite a few players who may have the opportunities to elevate their play and get more playing time in 2024. Here's my list.

Achane
Already an outstanding player, the next evolution for him is as a receiver out of the backfield. He has the ability to be dynamic there and wasn't used enough. Don't forget, he can also return kicks.

J. Hill
Hill showed a lot of grit and determination as a run blocker. Feels like there's more to his game as a receiver.

Cam Smith
The forgotten man in Vic Fangio's defense, should definitely get a chance to show up for new DC Weaver.

Tindall
Almost feels like a last chance for him. Tindall was way down the list of linebackers in 2023, but could see new life with Weaver.

Kion Smith
Interesting player, who I thought showed well at LT when he got the chance. Is he more than a backup?

Bonner
Another player who made plays in his brief appearances on the field. Miami badly needs depth at corner if Howard leaves. Perhaps Bonner will be in the mix?

EZ
That third wide receiver spot could be up for grabs, depending on what happens in free agency and the draft.

Robert Jones
Another backup offensive lineman, who generally showed pretty well especially as a run blocker. Could he be in the mix at LG ot RG if Hunt leaves?
 
Please keep Hunt
 
EZ on his last chance. 3rd year now.

Achane is a given obviously. Needs to stay healthy.

Wouldn't Bonner make a nice safety one day?

Brooks...hmm big boy wanna see more from him..will he get opportunities with the guys in front of him?
 
JamesWsenior said:
EZ on his last chance. 3rd year now.

Achane is a given obviously. Needs to stay healthy.

Wouldn't Bonner make a nice safety one day?

Brooks...hmm big boy wanna see more from him..will he get opportunities with the guys in front of him?
Great call on Brooks! I knew I was forgetting someone. He could get a lot more playing time, depending on whether the team keeps Jeff Wilson.
 
circumstances said:
#1 is Tua. Not for more playing time, but for elevating his game re: finding solutions to every situation, escaping the pocket, off script plays, etc.

Pretty confident he will be much improved.
Hopefully at least in making better decisions. I'd also like him to take off and run more. Make defenses think about that a little more.
 
How about every single one of them including the coaches!
 
