Miami Players Who Could Elevate their Games

There's some exciting young talent on this football team, and quite a few players who may have the opportunities to elevate their play and get more playing time in 2024. Here's my list.



Achane

Already an outstanding player, the next evolution for him is as a receiver out of the backfield. He has the ability to be dynamic there and wasn't used enough. Don't forget, he can also return kicks.



J. Hill

Hill showed a lot of grit and determination as a run blocker. Feels like there's more to his game as a receiver.



Cam Smith

The forgotten man in Vic Fangio's defense, should definitely get a chance to show up for new DC Weaver.



Tindall

Almost feels like a last chance for him. Tindall was way down the list of linebackers in 2023, but could see new life with Weaver.



Kion Smith

Interesting player, who I thought showed well at LT when he got the chance. Is he more than a backup?



Bonner

Another player who made plays in his brief appearances on the field. Miami badly needs depth at corner if Howard leaves. Perhaps Bonner will be in the mix?



EZ

That third wide receiver spot could be up for grabs, depending on what happens in free agency and the draft.



Robert Jones

Another backup offensive lineman, who generally showed pretty well especially as a run blocker. Could he be in the mix at LG ot RG if Hunt leaves?