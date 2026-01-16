 Miami playing long game... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami playing long game...

I personally believe Miami is strongly taking their time with all the interviews, to make a smart decision on all the candidates they have spoken to, but also purposefully taking their time because they want to see what transpires with the Packers.

Matt LaFleur would be a really good candidate for the HC job if we can get him, and I think considering who our GM is, there are a few with fingers🤞, and a lot of praying. Sully and LaFleur would be a very good way to start bringing Miami back.

Wish Packers would get going with trying to sign LaFleur, before our owner again decides he can't wait, and attempts to contact him too early. 😥

Ok. So assume Pack draw this out till the summer. Extension I mean. What's Ross gonna do? Hire Brett Favre in the meantime? Lol
 
The ONLY Dolphin Long Game Ross plays is .... STICKING WITH LOSERS!!

Himself 15 years
Grier 9 years GM (25 years total)
Humpty Dumpty Tua 6 years
McDufus 4 years

For Fans those are Dog Years!!!
 
And if what they're saying is true about him pulling McDummy out of a meeting to fire him is true Ross hasn't learned in those 15 years to show some class. A complete clown for sure.
 
I thought this thread was gonna be about how our long term planning finally pays off and we win Superbowl CCXVII.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Ok. So assume Pack draw this out till the summer. Extension I mean. What's Ross gonna do? Hire Brett Favre in the meantime? Lol
Click to expand...

I doubt they're waiting that long, I am sure they have a deadline when they need to make a decision, but still think LaFleur is a big possibility for them if things go well.
 
Playing that game could bite them in the arse. If they love someone, get it done otherwise you risk ending up with craps
 
LaFleur is signed through 2026 worse case for the packers is they lose him next year, this really is irrelevant whether he signs an extension or not. Not like he’s a free agent if no deal is struck.
 
