Miami playing long game...

tay0365
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 24,255
- Reaction score
- 31,490
- Location
- NJ
I personally believe Miami is strongly taking their time with all the interviews, to make a smart decision on all the candidates they have spoken to, but also purposefully taking their time because they want to see what transpires with the Packers.
Matt LaFleur would be a really good candidate for the HC job if we can get him, and I think considering who our GM is, there are a few with fingers, and a lot of praying. Sully and LaFleur would be a very good way to start bringing Miami back.
Wish Packers would get going with trying to sign LaFleur, before our owner again decides he can't wait, and attempts to contact him too early.
Matt LaFleur would be a really good candidate for the HC job if we can get him, and I think considering who our GM is, there are a few with fingers, and a lot of praying. Sully and LaFleur would be a very good way to start bringing Miami back.
Wish Packers would get going with trying to sign LaFleur, before our owner again decides he can't wait, and attempts to contact him too early.